Women’s volleyball team starts the season off strong
The women’s volleyball team has hit the court with an impressive start, holding an overall record of 5 – 2. Head Coach Brian Hughes describes this team as ” young, exciting, and fun.” This team is full of young players, with most of the group being first-year students, led by a handful of returning sophomores. This team has proven to be competitive despite its youth.
With many players graduating last season, the coaching staff went to work this off-season recruiting talented players to join the handful of returning sophomores and make up a solid, dedicated team. These efforts have paid off with the team’s strong start to the season. The current performance on the court is reflective of the staff’s efforts during the off-season.
A key to the team’s success is focusing on each game one game at a time.
“We look at each game just as important as the next,” Hughes said.
This strategy has allowed the team to stay focused on the task without worrying about future opponents. This came to be especially important in the team’s first tournament of the season hosted by Saddleback College for the Saddleback tri-tournament, where the team won both matches, three to zero.
The team continued their strong start as conference play began, winning three to zero against Fullerton. This early success prompts a bright future for the team and its young talent. With the results of each win ending in a three to zero score thus far, this team proves they are prepared to pack a punch on the court and are dedicated to putting their best foot forward with each and every opponent they face.
To sum up, the women’s volleyball team’s fantastic start to the season is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and the recruitment efforts of the coaching staff during the off-season. Head coach Brian Hughes’ focus on taking each game as it comes has undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success as well as their potential and ability to excel on the court. As they continue to play with fun and exciting energy, it’s clear that this young team is destined for a bright future in collegiate women’s volleyball. Their determination and dedication will continue to drive their competitive momentum, one game at a time.
They are set to play on Wednesday, Sept. 20th, at 6 p.m. against Santa Ana, hosted by Santa Ana. Their next appearance on the home front will be Friday, Sept. 22nd, at 6 p.m.
