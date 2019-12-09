Women’s Basketball – Saddleback V Mira Costa
Nov. 21st — The battle between Mira Costa Spartans and Saddleback Gauchos Women’s Basketball teams was a long haul between the two teams. In the end, the Spartan’s defense and offensive was too much for the Gauchos.
“We are missing our best player, who got a concussion a game and half ago, and we have another player out with a shoulder injury, two of our top three players, and we were playing a good team.” Said Saddleback Coach Fentriss Winn.
However, the Gauchos weren’t the only team coming into this match with a disadvantage.
“Coming into the game, we are down one of our starters. So we were focused on picking it up and playing for her tonight. So missing a player, we knew we had to step it up.” Said Spartan Chynna Cochran.
Missing some of their best players, the start of the match was even between the two teams. This balance was broken as Cochran continued to batter down Saddleback throughout the first half of the game. Despite this fact, Gauchos Marina Shelton and Mikala Benally continued their best to press the Spartans.
By the first half of the game, the Spartans led by 32 to 19. This gap widened as the game went forward.
“Our defensive should kick start our offense. Right now, we are more of an offensive team. But we are trying to be more of an offense-defense team.” Said Mira Costa Coach Laurie Bryd. The shift into that offense tendency marks the entire last half of the game. With a final score of 57 to 33, the defense of Mira Costa resulting in Saddleback desperately to break the difference.
In the end, Saddleback wasn’t able to make up for its missing players like Mira Costa.