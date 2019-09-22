What’s next for NFL superstar Antonio Brown?
There has been so much news surrounding Antonio Brown these past couple months. In March 2019, AB was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders for Draft Picks.
In May 2019, the NFL made a new policy of helmet rules; therefore, it changed the way the helmet looked, and Antonio didn’t like that. AB didn’t like that because it blocked his peripheral vision. The Raiders supported him through this. Later he threatened to retire, which made fans disappointed.
With just a week to go before the NFL season is underway, Brown asked to be released from the Raiders, and it happened very quickly. A day later the New England Patriots signed to a 1-year contract. He played one game with the Patriots during that week. A women came out and said that Antonio sexually assaulted her; he denied this accusation. She later released text messages of AB threatening her to keep her mouth shut. Later, Antonio Brown was cut by the Patriots and is currently playing for nobody.
News keeps getting worse for AB. So much drama this past offseason which brings me to the question what’s next for Antonio Brown? Will, a team pick him up? With this much drama that he brings, it’s hard to say. But right now it doesn’t look good.