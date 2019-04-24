Weekly Sports Update
An update on all Saddleback sports from Monday, April 15 to Monday April 22.
Monday April 15: Men’s golf hosted the OEC Match at Arroyo Trabuco golf course and took third place out of six teams. Cole Griffo and Chase Bosanko tied for fifth with identical scores in medalist play. Griffo and Bosanko were both 4-over-par on the 7,011-yard layout, finishing four shots off the lead Bryce Sheridan of Orange Coast college. Saddleback’s Christian Plasso was one shot behind Griffo and Bosanko, finishing in a tie for twelfth place. Saddleback softball lost to San Diego City college nine to three. Mckenna Walton and Kacie Tatman scored for Saddleback.
Tuesday April 16: Saddleback baseball traveled to the College of the Sequoias. The Gauchos were victorious nine to five. Saddleback was behind two to zero in the opening inning and was down four to two heading into the seventh inning. The Gauchos got a run in the latter half of the seventh and lead four to three when Demitri Colacchio singled home Ryan Thibert. Saddleback grabbed control of the game in the eighth inning with five more runs. In the top half of the ninth inning Chris Demgen doubled home Zack Bowman for a nine to five victory.
Wednesday April 17: Saddleback baseball traveled to the College of the Sequoias again and accomplished a seven to one win. Saddleback opened up the scoring with Reed Beverly doubling home Ryan Thibert. The Gauchos scored two more times in the first inning. Saddleback headed into the seventh inning with a three to one lead, scoring twice more for a five to one lead. Kasper and Bowman led Saddleback with three hits each while Beverly and Lajoie both finished with two hits. Softball took on Santa Ana and lost after five innings eight to zero.
Thursday April 18: The College of Sequoias took their revenge against our baseball team winning nine to seven. Demitri Colacchio, Riley Kasper, Reed Beverly, Willie Lajoie and Filip Smola scored. The men’s and women’s swim teams participated in the first day of the Orange Empire Conference Championships held at Saddleback College Pool. The women finished with a total of 80 points, taking fifth out of six teams. The men concluded with 103 points, taking fourth out of six.
Friday April 19: Men’s and women’s track participated in the OEC prelims. Women’s beach volleyball traveled to Irvine Valley college where they were defeated five to zero. The women knew it would be a tough match as IVC have only lost against four year programs and they have only lost one against one community college all season. Women’s beach volleyball played another game at IVC but against Riverside where they were won four to one. This win made a case for the playoff committee. The CCCAA Southern California Regional Playoffs consist of 12 teams playing at four different sites on April 30.Softball beat Orange Coast college seven to five. Saddleback opened up a five to zero lead by scoring five runs in the bottom half of the second inning. Mikayla Mattocks opened the scoring by singling home Kacie Tatman with the first run of the game. Mckenna Walton sliced a ball down the right field line to score Jillian Gellatly and Vanessa Alvarron. The second day of the OEC Championships for swimming took place at the Saddleback college pool again. For the women, Orange Coast College won all seven events. For the men, Saddleback swimmer Andrew Dimino set a new program record in the 200 Freestyle race. Dimino is becoming one of the most decorated swimmers in Saddleback history. The men moved up a spot to third place.
Saturday, April 20: Men and women’s swim participated in the final day of the OEC Championships. The women took fifth place while the men took third. Combined the swimmers accomplished fourth.