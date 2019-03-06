Weekly Sports Recap
On Feb. 25 Saddleback’s Men’s Golf team swung themselves into eighth place. They scored a high 396, while the winner, Cypress College scored a low of 365.
The Gauchos then came in sixth place out of six teams on Feb. 27 with a total score of 406.
The Saddleback Gauchos scored themselves a win on Feb 25. after playing Los Angeles Harbor College, with a score of 4-3. They were able to bring in two runs at the bottom of eighth. This both secured the win and pulled them up from behind.
Later that week on Feb. 26, the Gauchos lost to the Cuesta cougars. They started strong with three runs in the first inning, but the cougars took the win.
On Feb. 25 girls softball suffered a mercy-rule loss of 16-2. The game versus the Palomar Comets came to an end in the fifth inning.
Gellatly took the lead for softball March 1, scoring two of the four runs. They played the Santa Ana Dons Feb. 27the and the game ended in a loss of 6-4.
On Feb. 28, versus the Orange Coast College Pirates, the softball team was mercy-ruled again 8-0.
The last games of the week for the Saddleback Gauchos were scheduled for Saturday, March 3, but due to weather conditions have been postponed.
Last week on Feb. 26, the Gauchos took a win in men’s tennis versus Fullerton College. It seems to be a good way to start off the season, being the first game since the previous rain postponement.
Coach Bud Davis swung his 100th win on Feb. 27 after defeating Riverside College 5-4. Along with the milestone being hit, they also ended the day being 2-0 in Orange Empire Conference play.
Men’s Tennis continued to stay on top of the OEC with a win of 7-2 after playing Orange Coast College on Feb. 28. After the change of scheduling this month due to poor conditions, the Gauchos were able to pull off three straight wins last week.
The women’s tennis team for Saddleback played Fullerton College and lost last Tuesday, Feb. 26.
Gauchos took home their first victory of the season after playing Glendale College on Feb. 27. Of the five games they played, courts 1-4 took home a win and court 5 took a forfeit. A great way to come back after the losses from opening day the previous week.
Women’s beach volleyball ended the week last Friday, March 2 winning two games. 3-2 beating Palomar College, and 3-2 with a win against Golden West College.
Saddleback’s women’s swimming team came in fifth out of six competing teams at the conference meet last Friday, March 2.
On March 2, the men’s swimming team beat the women’s ranking just slightly ahead, coming in fourth out of the sixth teams.
They attended the CSULA invitational on Friday, March 2, and ended the invitational Saturday, March 3. They finished, placing third of fifteen colleges that attended.
The women's team placed second of seventeen teams at the invitational.