UFC 242: Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier Fight Recap
On Saturday, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier to defend his UFC Lightweight Title for the second time in less than a year. Moving his flawless professional record to a perfect 28-0.
Round 1 Khabib put on a very dominant performance. Smothering Poirier for the majority of the round, Nurmagomedov used his vicious ground and pound and submission attempts to “maul” his opponent, as The Eagle often said throughout the build-up to the fight, Saturday.
Round 2 was more of the same. Poirier did have a moment on the feet at the start of the round where it looked like he may have rocked Nurmagomedov, which caused him to backpedal for a moment. After regaining his wits, Khabib quickly got Poirier up against the cage and secured the takedown. Where he did more of the same with brutal ground and pound and neck cranks.
Round 3 started off even on the feet until The Eagle pressured The Diamond up against the cage, yet again. Poirier secured a guillotine that appeared close. However, Nurmagomedov executed the proper defense and ended up on top of Dustin once more. Soon after, the lightweight champion took the back of Poirier and secured the rear-naked choke for a submission victory and a third-round stoppage.
Immediately after the fight, the two fighters did something unique. Khabib and Poirier exchanged their Reebok jerseys. In Nurmagomedovs post-fight interview, he stated that he plans to sell Poiriers Jersey on his own website and donate all of the money made to Poiriers charity/foundation that helps people who struggle. That offer was then matched by Dana White. White said in the post-fight press conference that he will match whatever number Khabib donates to Poirier’s foundation.