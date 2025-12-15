The Sonora Wildcats win back-to-back CIF Division 2-A State Championships
On Saturday, the Sonora Wildcats (15-0) capped off an undefeated season by defeating Rio Hondo Prep (15-1) 35-10 at Saddleback College in the Division 2-A State Championship. This marks a perfect season for Sonora, a small town in northern California with a population of less than 5,000.
Rio Hondo Prep is a small private school in Arcadia, California, with just 150 students. They won their third CIF Southern Section title this fall. But they would face a unit in the Sonora Wildcats, led by Cash Byington, their 2-way monster. The Wildcats, coming from a small gold rush town in the heart of California, led a dominant performance over the Kares Saturday.
The Wildcats dominated this game on the ground, with 42 rushing attempts for 321 yards. Brody Speer rushed for over 100 yards, while finding the end zone once, while Tommy Sutton would reach the end zone 3 times during the win. Cash found the end zone once while rushing for 93 yards.
Defensively, Steven Morfoot would lead the show with 2 interceptions on Rio Hondo Prep’s Yanick Diaz. They held Rio Hondo Prep’s offense to under 300 yards and just 10 points.
When asked what it means for the team to go and win back-to-back state championships, Cash remarked, “It means everything, you know? We see the whole town show up for us and last year winning it was our main goal to come back and one-up it, go undefeated and win another one.” He also spoke, “So just slowly completing our goals throughout this season and just going to work every day, it paid off.” Cash also spoke on what standard the Wildcats held themselves to this season, he said, “We try to be great men off the field, but come on the field we flip the switch. We come out here and we just want to hit people and it pays off.”
This win signifies a dominant football team for the small town of Sonora, repeating back-to-back state titles. The mentality and dominance of the 2025 Sonora Wildcats will be remembered for years to come.
