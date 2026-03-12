The Saddleback baseball team eyes to end season strong despite inconsistent performances and injury issues
The Saddleback men’s baseball team has had an up and down season, as of right now they are placed 5th in the Orange Empire Conference Table , with an overall record 12-8.
“I’m not happy where the team is currently,” said Sommer McCartney head coach of the baseball team since 2011, “in some of our recent games we had a good week of baseball against San Diego at home and Southwestern away, but then we didn’t play well in the away game at San Diego, So, we’re kind of inconsistent and we need to turn it around, cause the conference playoffs is right in March”
McCartney mentioned one of the main reasons for the team’s inconsistency and poor performances has been the injuries to key players which have been prevalent throughout the season so far.
“We started with 14 pitchers and we’re down to nine, we’ve had a lot of injuries,” McCartney said” it’s mostly been elbow and arm injuries, there isn’t really just one big miss It’s just that we have a lot of good arms and competitive pitchers that we haven’t been able to use consistently, guys like Andrew Perdova, Jaden Sekhon, Micah Bujacich you know just a lot of good pitchers out, one of our center fielders got hurt and we also had an outfielder getting hurt too, and he went in for Tommy John’s surgery recently.”
Despite the injuries Coach McCartney still wants the team to be competitive and go all the way.
“I thought and I still think we’re gonna be competitive,” McCartney said “you know with all the injured pitchers we have yet still we’re hitting 315 as a team, so we’re swinging the bat well, we’re swinging runs, I think we need to play more consistent in defense and I think the pitching needs to kind of step up and come around as well, but I think our goals every season are to make the playoffs and go all the way, that’s always our goal.”
Nearly 2 years ago the Bobcats won the 2024 32CA Baseball State Championship, which was their first in 20 years.
While the team isn’t at its best right now McCartney still says it’s possible the team can still win it again and mentioned they were in a similar spot to this season when they won it in 2024.
“I think I need to see more like I think we have the right pieces and the right players, we just need to be more consistent,” McCartney said, “ but yeah I mean, that year in 24, we were just okay but then we got into the playoffs and just go really hot and then reached 110 in a row, so, um, I think these guys all like each other, you know, we have chemistry, you just gotta get some guys to step up, stay healthy, and start playing, like, we’re capable of playing.”
Speaking of the players, infielder Jacob Hudson is one the 33 players on the roster.
having played fro the team since the 24/25 season, he’s currently in his sophomore year and agrees with most of the coach’s sentiments.
“Yeah, I think we’re in a good spot, you know, we’ve had our ups and downs this season, but I think it’s made us a tougher team.” Hudson said.
Hudson also agreed with the coach’s comments about the team’s chemistry and confidence in going all the way.
“Right now, I think, during the season, we just kind of try to get out there and put good work in together and make sure we’re all gelling as a team, so, as long as I’m being a good leader and making sure everyone’s moving in the right direction,” Hudson said, “100% I think we can go all the way, I think our guys, I’m very confident in our team, I think we got a great group of guys, and we’ll be able to turn it around and make a good run.”
With around 20 regular games left in the season, there’s still plenty of time for the Bobcats to improve their form and repeat the magic of 2024.
