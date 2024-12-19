Willie McGinst photo story
Willie McGinst Former NFL linebacker, Willie has won multiple rewards such as Super Bowl Champion, Hall Famer, and multiple Pro Bowl selections. McGinst Shares his love and passion for playing professional football in college and the NFL.
McGinst is known for his career in New England winning multiple superbowls and also having a successful college football career. Finishing his career off a Hall Famer in the National Football League
Willie McGinst sits down in his room, surrounded by the trophies and awards he won in his past career in the NFL, While fiddling with one of his superbowl rings
He explained where his career started as a professional athlete, he went to University of Southeren California to play football for three years. Where he won all-conference finalist three years in a row.
McGinst had a successful career in USC, where he gained more of a passion and a love for the game of football. McGinst gained coaches and scouts focus through his successful footbal career in USC.
After his career at USC, McGinst was drafted in the fourth round by the Patriots in the NFL draft. McGinst played with the Patriots for 12 seasons and won three Super Bowls with the team.
Willie explained the privilege he had playing with Tom Brady and being part of a great winning franchise.
“Playing with Tom was a great experience,”says McGinst, “seeing his competitiveness on and off the field and his leadership for both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”
Willie explained his leadership and realization of his impact on the team and his ability to give his team the edge in his Super Bowl victories.
Willie played three years with the Cleveland Browns, finishing his career in Cleveland. Willie finished his career with three Super Bowl wins, and two Pro Bowl entries, and in 2015 Willie McGInst was entered in as a Hall Famer.
“Being a Hall Famer is a great blessing and privilege to be named and placed in the same spot as the greatest in the league’s past,” McGinst siad “Having the reward is a great reminder of my past achievement in the league and also this ring (he said with a smile).”
Willie Contuined his love for football and decided to stick with jouralsit side of the sport. On Monday mornings on “Good Morning Football” McGinst would share his thought and knowledge of the game
“As much I miss tackinlg people, I do enjoy being behind the camera and viewing the game from different view” Mcginst siad
McGinst closes with mentioning his opportunity and his love for the game and how he was thankful for every minte and every snap he rushed on the field.
“I realize the special gift and talent I received to play this game,” McGinst siad “ I’m thankful for all oppuritents and victories I endured. Now it’s my turn to view the game from the stands and on television.”
Willie has been known as an unstoppable force on the field, leaving teams focusing on his appearance on the field. Now most people see him as a Hall Famer and Super Bowl champion.
