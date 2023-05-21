Saddleback’s very own Carson Adams breaks an all-time state record for men’s golf
An interview with Adams reveals how he feels about officially claiming the record for lowest score-to-par in history at the state tournament.
At the Dragonfly golf club in Madera, where the California Community College Athletic Association State Tournament took place, Carson Adams, a player for the Saddleback men’s golf team broke an all-time record for lowest score-to-par.
When asking Adams how he feels about his success, he explains how nothing went to plan in both a good way and bad way. It started out rocky but ended with a great success on his part.
“It was pretty crazy coming in on 18,” said Adams. “I actually got false information from my teammates that the kid on the winning team shot 10-under-total as well. I knew that I had to make birdie on 18 to secure it. I unfortunately didn’t make my birdie putt. But, I was still super happy, super psyched with how I played.”
On the fateful Sunday of May 14, Adams made 13 birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey at the beginning of the tournament. Adams ended with a two-day total of 136.
“It was a par 73,” said Adams. “And the first round, I shot 5-under-par, which I knew was pretty solid and was one behind the leader. I was able to put together another round of 68 the second day and, in the grand scheme of things, I shot two better the second day of what the previous record was and was able to secure it.”
He talks about what it is like to be nervous and explains his shaky beginning with the double bogey.
“The first tee box of the first round, I was a lot more nervous than I expected to be,” said Adams. “I actually didn’t make a good swing there. It was a terrible swing. But after that, it was just consistent golf, playing as smart as possible.”
The freshman player went on to explain that there is no special way for him to get over the nerves. He eases into it and does what he needs to do, regardless of whether it is the best day of his life or the worst day of his life, because he is expectant of the ups and downs.
Though the team resulted in an overall loss of the tournament, the day resulted in a success with Adams winning the individual medalist honors. Even so, he humbled himself to the rest of his team on their five hour bus ride home.
Adams is grateful to be part of such a wonderful team here at Saddleback and getting to do the thing he loves most in the world.
“Big thanks to both of my coaches, Michael Block and Rick Sessinghaus, who are actually out in the professional championship right now,” said Adams. “And of course, to my parents who supported me through absolutely everything and gave me all the tools I could need to be the best me I could be.”
Adams plans to further his career on the golf team at Saddleback and continue playing in tournaments ahead in the future.
