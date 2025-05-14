Saddleback’s duo in women’s beach volleyball
Saddleback College’s women’s beach volleyball team is teeming with success this season going 2 and 3 in their qualifying matches for conference. At the heart of its surge is a freshman duo kicking ass and taking names. Meg Gardner and Sophie Vienna, a pair of indoor volleyball standouts, turned their attention to the sand, and are leading the Bobcats’ charge into conference play with a chemistry born from fierce competition — and the shared dream of nationals.
Gardner, a Laguna Beach High alumna, and Vienna, coming from Edison High in Huntington Beach, are both 5-foot-8 freshman stars who balance academic grit with athletic aspiration being classified as student-scholar athletes. These tenacious volleyball players bring skill to the court, and their dynamic bond is proving to be one of Saddleback’s greatest assets.
But their journey hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows.
“When we first started out, we hated each other,” Vienna said. “We were always bickering and competing. But it was because we were so similar, but we both wanted to win so badly.”
That rivalry, once a source of tension, evolved into something great. Over time, the two athletes turned conflict into chemistry. They decided to capitalize on each other’s skills and work towards a shared goal.
“It was hard to work through,” Gardner said. “But over time, we put in the effort and started to really trust each other. Now, we lift each other up— literally and emotionally.”
That connection is unmistakable on the sand. Vienna plays with relentless energy. Her passion has been noticed by a Division I offer from the University of Southern Charleston.
Gardner, meanwhile, typically dominates at the net as a talented blocker in indoor volleyball, often intimidating opponents with her now-signature scowl.
“I stand at the net anticipating an overpass,” Gardner said. “It’s all about getting into the other team’s head.”
Off the court, the pair’s discipline continues. They explained that they maintain a strict training and nutrition regimen that includes weightlifting, protein-packed meals and massaging each other routinely.
Pre-game, they will chug a protein shake and have a Jersey Mike Sandwich. Then they like to run drills to get warm. Focused on victory, it’s no surprise that nerves rarely get to them before a match.
“We’re never nervous,” Vienna said. “What is to be nervous about if we work with each other so diligently?”
Once rivals, Gardner and Vienna have transformed into the kind of duo that reads each other’s movements and moods without words.
“We know when to talk and when to keep quiet,” Vienna said. “We fill in the cracks for each other.”
With conference play intensifying and formidable opponents that lie ahead, the duo is embracing the challenge.
“There are some really great teams,” Gardner said, “but we’re excited to take them on.”
Their goal? To experience Nationals together.
And with the momentum they’re building and the bond they’ve forged the team hopes to see great things out of their duo.
