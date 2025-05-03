Saddleback Softball beats Antelope Valley College 1-0 in the first game of the 3C2A Regional Playoffs
The Bobcats played a stellar game at home, holding the Antelope Valley Mauraders to only 1 hit. This led the Bobcats to their first playoff win since 2015.
The only run of the game came in the fifth inning when Shortstop McKenzi Lombard singled through the left, allowing Starting Pitcher Alexa Pfutzenreuter to score from third base.
Lombard had the most hits for Saddleback, finishing 2-3 at the plate with an RBI.
On the mound, Alexa was a force to be reckoned with. With Antelope Valley hitting at a solid .356 as a team, you would think they would get more than a one-hit. Alexa also struck out five batters, wrapping up a solid performance on the mound and improving to 11-8 on the season.
“I come locked in, ready to play and let my defense work because I couldn’t do it without my teammates.” Says Alexa, “They’re the most valuable part of the game when it comes to that. If the defense can’t help you out, then it’s kind of a struggle, but my girls are one of a kind.”
Winning the first playoff game in ten years, it’s big for Alexa that she was a part of it.
“It was really important for us, for the program, and for Saddleback in general.” Says Alexa, “It’s really important for everybody, and all the sophomores are doing it for each other, and the freshmen are doing it for us too. So it’s just really important that everybody’s working together and just having fun out there, that’s the most important thing.”
The Bobcats will play at Bobcats Field for game two against Antelope Valley on Saturday at noon. If necessary, game three will be held 20 minutes after game 2 ends.
