Saddleback introduces new women’s flag football team
Saddleback’s first ever women’s flag football team started this spring and have already shown amazing progress. They are 10-3, with some of their losses coming from the IVC Lasers and FC Spartans. The team started practice in January with their first game in March.
They are ranked as the No. 1 college team in California and the No. 10 college team in the nation.
Each of the girls found out about the opportunity to be on the team in different ways. Most of them being new to the flag football experience, had not played before.
“I saw the flyer around school and contacted the number on it,” Ana Campos, a freshman at Saddleback and political science major says. “I have always had an interest in flag football since they introduced it in high school, so I thought this was the perfect opportunity.”
She plays wide receiver on offense and linebacker on defense, and has been really enjoying her time on the team.
“The coaches are incredible and so knowledgeable,” Campos says. “They are also so kind and patient with all of us. The players are also some of the best women I’ve ever met. We all clicked so fast and it’s like a family.”
The girls soon became a close-knit group and swept the board with wins. They have 3 practices a week to go over routes, plays and bond as a team. Playing together as a unit and being connected is such an important aspect of team sports.
Kara Lehmenkuler is a nursing major at Saddleback and also the team’s middle linebacker. Missing getting to play sports and hearing the opportunity over the loudspeakers at Saddleback’s football stadium, Lehmenkuler decided to try out.
“I absolutely love playing for the team,” Lehmenkuler says. “It’s so rewarding and the girls are the best.”
The team also entered the Cal Lutheran Championship Tournament and all the girls were so excited to give it their best shot.
Jesenia Valdez is a senior at Upland High School and plays as Saddleback’s defensive cornerback. Coach Brail from Saddleback reached out to Valdez because she showed interest in playing flag football at the college level.
“I joined this team because I fell in love with the sport,” Valdez says. “It felt so amazing to be in the championships on our first ever tournament together. After only practicing for a couple weeks, we were beating teams that had been together for a lot longer. It felt so rewarding beating teams because of all the hours of training we put in.”
The girls took a lot of time to prepare for the championship by focusing on their fundamentals and always being sure to cheer each other on, keeping up the team’s spirit. On their defense, the main focuses were rallying to the ball, putting 110% into the play and being aware on the field.
On offense they tried to go with the flow of the game and get the receivers open to complete passes. Running the routes as quick as they can and having free hands is the most important part.
A broadcast journalism major in the CTVR program at Saddleback, Tessa Campbell, plays both middle linebacker and running back for the team.
“My approach was to really talk things through with my teammates, to make sure we were on the same page,” Campbell says. “Taking warmups seriously and making every practice rep count and then translating that into game play. Having the support of my teammates and coaches the whole day was a very big part of my success.”
The team had no idea they would get second place, especially since it was a close and intense game the entire time. At this point the girls had only been a team for about 6 or 7 weeks but were accomplishing more than teams that had been together longer could.
“What we did at this tournament is something we are very proud of and we don’t look negatively upon that championship game at all,” Campbell adds.
The flag football team still has a few games left of the season and plan to keep giving it their all. Their teammates and coaches lifting them up the whole way has made this first year a great experience, and is sure to have people interested in a year two.
Isabelle Whittaker, majoring in kinesiology at Saddleback, plays running back, receiver and corner for the team.
“I hope the school turns this into a real college sport instead of just a club,” Whittaker says. “It keeps you active, it’s fun and there’s no pressure to be more than what you are. The coaches just want us to try our best and that makes the whole experience really enjoyable. I’d 100% play again and I encourage more girls to join!”
You must be logged in to post a comment.