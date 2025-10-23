Saddleback football outscores San Diego Mesa 59-41 for their fourth straight win
The Bobcats are now 6-1 on the season, 4-0 in conference play and 3-0 at home, after a record-high scoring game against the San Diego Mesa Olympians.
Saddleback scored on the first drive of the day after Freshman running back Kavaughn Clark rushed for a 22-yard touchdown.
San Diego Mesa answered with a touchdown of their own when sophomore quarterback Reggie Johnson completed a 46-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Aleonte Logan.
After a field goal and another rushing touchdown from Clark, the Bobcats held a 17-7 lead over the Olympians.
Kavaugn Clark had his third multi-touchdown game in the win over San Diego Mesa.
“I think as a team we’re building momentum. So we just have to keep rolling into the weeks, practicing hard every single day at practice. And really, it’s just me like believing in my team and the coaches just out here doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Clark seems confident in his ability to reach the NFL after another impressive stat line.
“I think as long as the coaches keep believing in me and my own o-line keeps taking care of me, I think the sky’s the limit as far as that goes.”
Before the end of the first half, Mesa kicked two of their own field goals, cutting the lead down to 17-13.
To open up the second half, the Bobcats scored three straight touchdowns, starting with sophomore quarterback Tyler Dudden completing a 62-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Francisco Martinez.
The Cats would get the ball back and score again when sophomore running back Darrien Campbell walked three yards into the endzone.
Saddleback kicked the ball back to Mesa, just for Mesa’s freshman quarterback, Tyson Line, to throw a pick-six. Bobcats sophomore defensive back Jacob Sekiyoba jumped in front of a pass and ran the ball back 45 yards for the touchdown. This gave Saddleback a 38-13 lead over Mesa.
Saddleback and San Diego Mesa were trading touchdowns in the fourth quarter, as both defenses couldn’t get a stop against each other’s offenses, when something tragic occurred.
San Diego Mesa’s sophomore defensive back Payton Spratt went down with an apparent neck injury after making a tackle. Spratt ended up in the back of an ambulance after lying motionless on the field for around 20 minutes.
There is no current update on Spratt’s condition.
The game continued with around five minutes left on the clock. Both teams would score again, and in a desperate attempt, the Olympians would try an onside kick that was recovered by Saddleback.
With little time left, the Bobcats went into victory formation and kneed out the rest of the clock to secure the victory.
Head coach Jeff Fischer seemed pleased with his team’s performance coming out of halftime.
“Yeah, so what we talked about at halftime. We should have been ahead by more, and we kind of screwed it up, and Mesa, well coached, did a phenomenal job, kind of taking the game away from us. Playing an offense slower pace and holding the ball. And so we talked about we needed to come out to kill because they were going to play that way, kind of slow and methodical and try to take the game out of our hands and guys were excited about it. They got going and they executed very well today.”
On the contrary, head coach Jeff Fischer wasn’t too pleased with his team’s various penalties during the win.
“Yeah, we had a couple of critical penalties on critical downs that hurt us or else we could have got up a little bit quicker. But the guys still stayed resilient and kept battling and moved on to the next play, did a good job with that exactly being resilient and going.”
The 100 combined points was the tenth-highest scoring game in Saddleback football history.
The Bobcats are on the road again as they travel to Palomar College to take on the Comets at 6 pm on Saturday.
