Saddleback College softball game ends in a mercy-rule loss
With a final score of 16-2, the game ended in the fifth inning.
The Gauchos prepared for a softball game versus the Palomar Comets on Monday Feb. 25. The game came to an early ending after the NCAA mercy rule came into play.
“A regulation eight-run-rule game shall be declared by the plate umpire if one team is ahead by eight or more runs after five or more equal innings,” said the NCAA rulebook on the eight-run rule, also referred to as the mercy-rule.
Both teams having one error, the Palomar Comets succeeded in keeping the Saddleback Gauchos off base.
Wednesday Feb. 27, Gauchos lost to the Dons 4-6
Thursday Feb. 28, Gauchos were mercy-ruled again to the Pirates
Saturday March 2, the Gaucho games were postponed due to rain