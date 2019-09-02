Saddleback College games coming up in Septemeber
The new school year is upon us! Come bring your excitement for the new year by cheering on our finest and strongest athletes this season. We have plenty of games this September so make sure to show support to these Gauchos. Here is a list of the following games in September:
Sept. 3
Women’s Soccer at San Diego Miramar College at 3:00 P.M.
Sept. 4
Women’s golf competes in the OEC Event at Desert Willow Resort at 9:30 A.M.
Women’s volleyball play at 4:00 PM vs. Victor Valley at Santa Ana College SAC Quad and also at 6:00 PM vs. Cerro Coso.
Sept. 6
Men’s cross country has a meet in the Palomar Invitational at Guajome Park Oceanside. Time is TBA.
Women’s water polo hosts a tournament at Saddleback with their first match vs. Rio Hondo at 9:30 A.M. and second against Southwestern at 6:30 P.M.
Men’s water polo has a game vs. Long Beach at Golden West College at 11:00 A.M. The team also plays later at 2:30 P.M. with their opponent TBA.
Women’s volleyball plays at Saddleback vs. Rio Hondo at 1:00 P.M. and again at 4:00 P.M. against Chaffey.
Women’s soccer plays at San Diego Mesa at 4:00 P.M.
Sept. 7
Men’s water polo has a match at 7:00 A.M. at Golden West College with their opponent TBA.
Women’s water polo plays at 8:00 A.M. at Saddleback vs. Modesto and 6:50 P.M. vs Grossmont.
Football plays at Canyons at 6:00 P.M.
Sept. 9
Women’s golf plays in the OEC event at the Soboba Country Club.
Sept. 10
Women’s soccer plays MiraCosta at 3:00 P.M at the OC Great Park.
Sept. 11
Women’s golf plays in OEC Event at Royal Vista Golf Club at noon.
Women’s volleyball plays at MiraCosta at 6:00 P.M.
Sept. 13
Men’s cross country and women’s cross country are in the SoCal Preview at Mission Bay, San Diego. Time TBA at a later date.
Women’s soccer play against Long Beach at the OC Great Park at 3:00 P.M.
Women’s volleyball plays against San Diego Miramar at 6:00 P.M.
Sept. 14
Football plays Ventura at 6:00 P.M. at Mission Viejo High School.
Sept. 16
Women’s golf hosts the OEC Event at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club at noon.
Sept. 17
Women’s soccer plays at East Los Angeles at 3:00 P.M.
Sept. 18
Women’s golf is in the OEC Event at Costa Mesa Country Club at 10:00 A.M.
Sept. 20
Men’s and women’s cross country compete in the Golden West Invitational at Central Park, Huntington Beach. Time TBA at a later date.
Women’s volleyball plays away against Orange Coast College at 6:00 P.M.
Women’s water polo competes in the West Valley Tournament at West Valley College. Start time and opponent TBA.
Sept. 21
Women’s water polo at West Valley Tournament at West Valley College. Time and opponent TBA.
Men’s water polo vs. Penn State Behrend at 9:15 A.M. Connecticut College Invitational in Connecticut College, New London (CT)
Men’s water polo vs. Cerritos at 12:15 P.M. at the Connecticut College Tournament in Connecticut College, New London (CT)
Women’s water polo plays against West Valley at West Valley Invitational at 3:00 P.M.
Men’s water polo Saddleback vs. Connecticut College at Connecticut College Invitational at 4:00 P.M.
Football plays at Pasadena City at 6:00 P.M.
Sept. 22
Women’s golf Competes in the North/South Invitational. Day 1 begins at 8:30 A.M. at Morro Bay Golf Course.
Men’s water polo plays Iona in the Connecticut College Invitational at Connecticut College, New London (CT).
Sept. 23
Women’s golf plays on Day 2 of the North/South Invitational at Morro Bay Golf Course at 8:30 A.M.
Sept. 25
Women’s golf plays in OEC Event Palomar at St. Mark Golf Course at 11:00 A.M.
Men’s water polo plays away against Golden West at 3:00 P.M.
Women’s water polo plays away against Golden West at 4:00 P.M.
Women’s volleyball plays Santiago Canyon at 6:00 P.M.
Sept. 27
Men’s basketball plays against Fresno. Time is TBA.
Women’s volleyball plays at Cypress at 6:00 P.M.
Sept. 28
Football plays against Moorpark at Mission Viejo High School at 6:00 P.M.