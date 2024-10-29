Saddleback College dominates Grossmont in home football game
Kicker Sean Olvera-Harle kickoff after Saddleback scores. | Jacob Anderson/The Lariat
Saddleback football improves to 3-0 at home, and the matchup against Grossmont marks Saddleback’s first shut-out since 2007.
The Saddleback College Bobcats defeated the Grossmont College Griffins 44-0 at Saddleback College Stadium on Oct. 26. Saddleback moves to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play, while Grossmont falls to 1-6. Saddleback football recorded a shut-out for the first time in 17 years, according to Saddleback College Athletics.
Saddleback plays at home next week against the 6-1 Riverside City Tigers in a conference showdown on Nov. 2.
“One of things we really harped on all week was the focus aspect of preparing for an opponent no matter what their record was,” said Kerry Crabb, head coach for Saddleback football. “Talking to them after the game, I said you look at the scoreboard. You look at the outcome, and this is what we expected it to be. We had to prepare diligently to get that outcome.”
Saddleback quarterback Trey Kukuk made plays all night with his arm and his legs. Kukuk completed 14 of 19 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while he rushed for 88 yards on five attempts with one touchdown.
During the course of the game, Saddleback gained 600 total yards of offense — 344 yards of passing offense and 256 of rushing. The leading rusher for Saddleback was Kukuk, but running backs Chase Christner and Darrien Campbell totaled 112 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Quarterback Nicky Johnson also threw two TDs for Saddleback and had 88 passing yards.
Grossmont only totaled 38 yards of offense, while Grossmont had net -34 yards rushing. Defensive back Dominic Lopez led the Bobcats in total tackles with eight, as well as a sack. After Grossmont’s third drive, DB Lopez got his hands out and blocked a Grossmont punt.
“We locked in at practice and we played together all week,” said Enrique Amposta, sophomore linebacker. “We knew we had to come back after last week, and we had to lock in on running the ball. We had to set the tone.”
On the first offensive play of the game, QB Kukuk threw a deep throw to wide receiver Marques Carillo Edgar for a 58-yard touchdown with 13:34 left in the first quarter. On the second drive, QB Kukuk completed another 51 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dane Benedix with 10:25 left in the first quarter.
DB Lopez blocked a Grossmont punt with 9:41 remaining in the first quarter, but on the ensuing possession the Saddleback offense went three and out, missing a 39-yard field goal. Saddleback responded with another defensive stop, and on the next offensive possession, the Saddleback offense went on a 14 play 45-yard drive and scored a field goal with 14:51 left in the second quarter.
QB Nicky Johnson was brought into the game in the middle of the second quarter, and he threw a 16-yard touchdown to WR Benedix with 4:42 left in the second quarter. Johnson performed a two-minute drill at the end of second quarter, driving the ball 63 yards, and WR Marques Edgar scored a 9-yard touchdown on a short throw from Johnson with 14 seconds left.
“The rest of the season is trying to achieve the ultimate goal and winning conference,” Crabb said. “We are going to come back to work tomorrow and start working on the next opponent. I expect them to be really focused and put-forth the effort.”
Kukuk returned at the start of the second half. On Saddleback’s first drive, Kukuk scored on a 44 yard rush touchdown with 13:10 remaining in the third quarter, while breaking tackles from multiple opposing players.
On the ensuing Saddleback drive, RB Chase Christner–in the redzone– initially ran to left and then reversed field, breaking multiple tackles, for a 16-yard touchdown with 8:28 left in third quarter.
On the last play of regulation, Saddleback defensive back Patrick Bassily intercepted a Grossmont pass, and he ran for 52 yards – nearly a pick six.
