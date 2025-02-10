Saddleback Bobcats’ undefeated streak broken by Grossmont Griffins
The Grossmont Griffins defeated the Bobcats 4-3 at the Bobcats’ home stadium on Thursday. This was the first loss of the season for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats’ record is now 6-1 after their close game against the Griffins. Both teams went into this game undefeated.
The Griffins scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 9th when shortstop Noah Manason singled off sophomore Sammy Cova through the middle, bringing home third baseman Simon Griffin.
The Bobcats’ designated hitter Junior Barajas came a few feet short of tying the game in the bottom of the ninth inning when his fly ball was caught at the right field wall.
The highlight of the day for the Bobcats was in the third inning when Jacob Beauchaine scored a homerun to centerfield, driving in the tying runs to make the score 3-3.
With four runs off of five hits the Griffins made the most out of their offense, while Saddleback had a season-low of three runs off of seven hits.
Friday’s game against Palomar was postponed to Feb. 25 due to field conditions. The next scheduled game is at home against Glendale on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
You must be logged in to post a comment.