Saddleback Basketball look to build on last season success
The Saddleback Bobcats Men’s basketball team opens up their Orange Empire Conference season with their first game on Dec. 20 against Santiago Canyon on the road. Their first home game will be against Golden West on Dec. 22. The Bobcats made it to the first round of the playoffs last year but lost to San Diego Mesa College. The team’s record last season was The team is currently 6-2 on the season with a majority of their games coming from tournaments such as the We Play Hard Tournament in Ventura and the Alvin Hunter Classic in San Bernardino. They play in the Riverside City Tournament through Dec. 10, their last tournament before conference play begins.
“For us, we are fortunate to have a lot of players returning from last season,” head coach Jeff Oliver said. “We only lost one player in the offseason. So I think our expectations are high and we are looking to make an impact in the Orange Empire Conference this season”.
One of the returning players is guard Jimuel Reyes. Reyes is the leading scorer on the team with 143 points and he’s also averaging 3.3 assists per game. Reyes is entering his second year with Saddleback and looks to be the leader of this team moving forward. Reyes also is a first-team OEC last season.
For more Information on tickets and more details on the basketball team visit saddlebackbobcats.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.