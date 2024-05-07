Saddleback baseball welcomes two Korean transfer students
Saddleback College is home to one of the most competitive baseball teams in Southern California. It’s what brought Min Joon Cho, and Moonhyeon Eom, all the way from South Korea to get a taste of what it’s like to play Baseball in America.
Excited about the new opportunities playing baseball and attending school in America will bring, Eom and Cho navigate their new lives, one day at a time by making the most of their days here in America.
Freshman pitcher Min Joon Cho a graduate from Sunrin Internet High School in South Korea looks forward to playing America’s favorite pastime and soaking in the American culture as well.
“American baseball is so famous… and the best league in the world,” says pitcher Min Joon Cho. “I want to experience worldwide baseball league and culture.”
Sophomore outfielder Moonhyeon Eom hailing from Whimoon High School in Seoul, South Korea, praises Saddleback College’s prestigious baseball program.
“[Saddleback] is the best junior college in Southern California without a doubt,” says Eom. I want to compete with good guys so it’s worth it for me so I just chose to just come to [the] Saddleback Baseball team.”
Eom and Cho look to contribute to a competitive bobcat squad going into the playoff season starting on Thursday, at 12:00 P.M. against Fullerton College.