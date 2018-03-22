Saddleback baseball shutdowns Fullerton in opener
The Gauchos took a “W” on Tuesday afternoon at Doug Fritz Field to land them tied for first place in the Orange Empire Conference. Tanner Brubaker pitched eight strong innings.
Saddleback trailed for first place against Fullerton coming into the three-game series. They knew it was going to be a tough battle. The Hornets started the first inning with two hits in taking the lead 1-0.
The Gauchos tied the game in the third inning when Riley Kasper led the inning with a double to left field and later scored a ground out. It wasn’t until the fifth inning when Connor Glenn hit a home run over the right-center field wall to lead off the inning 2-1.
Saddleback secured their win in the bottom of the eighth inning when Brett O’Toole singled through the right side of the infield to score Jo-Jo Quintanilla for a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the ninth they switched out Brubaker with Alex Kent, who made a quick work for his third save of the season.
Cain Hernandez captured the win on this YouTube video.