Saddleback baseball loses first conference game of season to Riverside
The Bobcats lost at home to the Riverside City Tigers 6-4 in the first of a three game series on Tuesday. The Tigers put up five runs in the fourth, giving them a lead the Bobcats could not overcome.
Right fielder Alex Gamez started the scoring for Riverside after singling off starting pitcher Jack Wade to center field, driving in catcher Ian Nguyen and advancing third baseman Eddie Alfaro. Gamez then advanced to second and Alfaro advanced to third, then home on a passed ball to Danny Inzuna. Inzunza then singled to left center, driving in Gamez. Second baseman Marcus Moyer tripled to right center, bringing in Inzunza. Moyer would then score on a wild pitch.
Wade would pitch a scoreless fifth inning after giving up a total of five runs in the fourth. He handed the ball off to Jace Barajas at the top of the sixth. Barajas would go on to record two strikeouts and one earned run.
Saddleback put up a fighting chance in the third as James Derflinger drove in Austin Palmares and Joey Doskocil with a single to centerfield. Junior Barajas then drove in Derflinger with a single.
Palmares then drove in Dosckocil in the fourth when he singled through the middle. The Bobcats but could not capitalize with runners on base the rest of the game, leaving a total of seven runners stranded.
This series between Saddleback and Riverside marked the start of conference play in the Orange Empire. The next game scheduled is an away game in Riverside on Friday with Sammy Cova on the mound. The final game of the series being at home on Saturday.
