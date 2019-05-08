Saddleback Athletics Highlights Spring 2019
Here are some of semesters biggest hits from Saddleback Athletics.
Men’s Sports
Men’s Golf: Saddleback Men’s Golf obtained a result of 377, their best score in two years at the SoCal Preview at El Camino Country Club on March 20. Cole Griffo obtained All-Orange Empire Conference honors when he finished top-10 in individual stroke play.
Men’s Baseball: The Saddleback baseball team opened at the Orange Empire Conference with a 4-1 win against Fullerton College March 5. The team secured the best-of-three series against Golden West College taking an 11-3 win in Huntington Beach on March 30. Head coach Sommer Mccartney gained his 200th win on April 17th against the Sequoias. Mccartney’s 200 wins are second all-time in Saddleback next to Jack Hodges (580-362-4), a previous Saddleback coach of 22 years. But His .619 winning percentage is ranked No.1 in Saddleback history. Joseph Canty delivers the game-winning hit against Irvine Valley, ending the game with a score of 10-9 on April 23, 2019.
Men’s Swim: Saddleback men’s swim team had three top-10 finishes at the Pasadena City College Invitational in competition on April 5th and 6th. Two of these top-10 finishes were by sophomore Andrew Dimino. The team also gained top 10 finishes at the Golden West Invitation in Huntington Beach on February 22. Luke Prendiville finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle, David Breen finished with two top-10 finishes placing 8th in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley and Nick Deloney finished 8th in the 100-yard fly and 9th in the 200-yard freestyle.
Men’s Tennis: Coach Bud Davis achieved win No. 100 in a match against Riverside Valley College on February 27, 2019. Saddleback men’s tennis achieved amazing a feat when they won for the third day straight in a game against Orange Coast College with a score of 7-2 on February 28, 2019. In the two previous home games, the team achieved a 5-4 win against Riverside on 2/27 and another 5-4 win against Fullerton on 2/26 in the series.
Women’s Sports
Women’s Basketball: The team made a big comeback, breaking their six-game losing streak with an 86-30 win over Copper Mountain College on February 6. Joice Beta set an all-new record for rebounds in a single game with a total of 25 in the winning game against Orange Coast College on February 14. Joice Beda and Kayla De Leon also earned all-conference honors and were named to the All-Orange Empire Conference Team by coaches.
Women’s Beach Volleyball: The women’s beach volleyball team made playoffs, and made their first appearance at the Southern California Regional Tournament at Irvine Valley College. The Women’s beach volleyball team also qualified the pair Ayla Fresenius and Nickie Hughes for the Southern California Regional Pairs Tournament.
Women’s Softball: The Saddleback women’s softball team opened their season with a 9-7 win against Los Angeles Mission College on January 25 at Saddleback’s Softball Complex. The team achieved an astounding win against Mt. San Jacinto College with a 12-2 win on March 25. At the close of the Saddleback softball season, Jillian Gellatly and Paige Welk were named to the All-Orange Empire Conference Team.
Women’s Swim and Diving: The Saddleback women’s swim team placed third at the Orange Empire Conference Finals in Riverside, and held 20 finishes in the top-8. Saddleback women’s swim and dive team athlete Sarah Duke brought home her second medal in Northern California at the CCCAA state finals at De Anza College. In the 3-meter dive, she scored 238.10 points and finished in third place.
Women’s Tennis: The Saddleback women’s tennis team achieved their first Orange Empire Conference Victory with a 6-3 win over Cypress College March 5, 2019. The team qualified four athletes for the CCCAA State Championships in Ojai.
Women’s Track & Field: Sophomore Megan Good sets a new program record in the 800 meters finishing in first at 2:14.25 in the Occidental College Distance Spring Carnival Meet on March 9, 2019. The Saddleback Women’s Track and Field team won six different events in the 10-team event at the Orange Coast College Invitational on March 15, 2019.