MLB: Top 10 pitchers league-wide as of April 6
The 2024 baseball season is in full swing, and with that, pitchers are getting in their groove. Here’s a list of the top 10 pitchers in the MLB after Saturday, April 6 based on earned run average, or ERA.
Shane Bieber
Coming in at number one right now is Shane Beiber for the Cleveland Guardians. Beiber is currently standing with an ERA of 0.00, with two wins under his belt. He’s pitched 12 consecutive innings this season with 10 hits given up, 20 strikeouts and one walk.
Paul Blackburn
Number two is Paul Blackburn, with the Oakland Athletics. With one win, he has an ERA of 0.00, 13 innings pitched, 6 hits given up, seven strikeouts, and one walk.
Ronel Blanco
Three is Ronel Blanco, with the Houston Astros. Blanco has one win, an ERA of 0.00, nine innings pitched, zero hits given up, seven strikeouts and two walks.
Cristian Javier
Number four is Cristian Javier, also for the Astros. Having two pitchers both in the top five is outstanding, showing exceptional talent from Houston, whether you like them or not. Javier has one win, an ERA of 0.00, 11 innings pitched, five hits given up, nine strikeouts and six walks.
Sean Manaea
Half way through the list, we have Sean Manaea, with the New York Mets. Manaea has an ERA of 0.00, nine innings pitched, three hits given up, one hit baseman, two walks, and 14 strikeouts, without getting an individual win yet this season.
Marcus Stroman
Next, we have Marcus Stroman with the New York Yankees. With one win, an ERA of 0.00, 12 innings pitched, seven hits given up with three of those being runs, one hit baseman, three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Brady Singer
Coming in at seven, is Brady Singer, from the Kansas City Royals. Singer has one win under his name with an ERA of 0.68. With 13.1 innings pitched, he’s given up five hits, one of which was a home run, two hit baseman, two walks and 14 strikeouts.
Seth Lugo
Another pitcher for Kansas City, Seth Lugo, comes in at the number eight spot. Lugo has one win, and pitched 12.2 innings. Out of the 12.2 innings pitched, Lugo has given up ten hits, one earned run, one hit baseman, three walks, seven strikeouts, with an ERA of 0.71.
Jordan Hicks
Second to last on the list is Jordan Hicks, San Francisco Giants. Hicks has gotten one individual win, with an ERA of 0.75. Hicks played 12 innings so far, with eight hits given up, one earned run, one hit baseman, one ball and 11 strikeouts.
Zach Wheeler
Wrapping up the top 10, is Zach Wheeler, of the Philadelphia Phillies. With an ERA of 0.75 and 12 innings pitched, Wheeler gave up eight hits, one earned run, one ball, one hit baseman, and fifteen strikeouts.
The season is only about two weeks in, so it is still very early on. These stats will change.
