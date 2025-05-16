Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3
On May 6, the Toronto Blue Jays faced off against the Los Angeles Angels at their home stadium. The attendance was fairly moderate, but it was far from being a packed stadium.
In honor of the Blue Jays, the Canadian national anthem was sung as well as the American national anthem. Both renditions were performed wonderfully.
It was a tough game with both teams being tied for over 5 innings. It was a solid 2-2 for a majority of the game with no additional scores from either side. But in between, there were a series of entertaining crowd events.
The Angels was sponsored by Bandai Namco, the Japanese video game company, to do a small Pac-Man themed event with some kids who were selected from the crowd. The Rally Monkey was placed in competition alongside Pac-Man and Blinky.
During the sequences spurring the crowd to make some noise, I noticed it was fairly quiet. It seemed that the jumbotron at times made more noise than the actual crowd. The clips that they played were hilarious such as the groundhog.
The pyrotechnics were also impressive with various displays of fireworks and flames when the Angels made a home run.
It wasn’t til the very end that the Angels scored several home runs courtesy of Logan O’Hoppe and Yoan Moncada. O’Hoppe in the 8th inning broke the tie to land the first home run followed in the next inning by Moncada with a three-run homer. It ended in a score of Angels 8 to Blue Jays 3.
Next team the Los Angeles Angels will be playing against is the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
