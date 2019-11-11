Logan Paul vs. KSI 2 results in controversial decision in rematch
YouTube and boxing meet for the second time as Logan Paul and Olajide “KSI” Olatunji took the main even by storm at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Logan Paul, the American vlogger and current host of the Impaulsive podcast, was a heavy favorite of -205 going into the rematch according to BetOnline.
KSI, gaming and lifestyle YouTuber apart of the Sidemen, had entered the fight with one more semi-professional match under his belt compared to Logan Paul against fellow British YouTuber Joe Weller. The fight for KSI and Logan Paul would be different, as the previous fight was held in Manchester and had the match required a head guard to be worn because of their amateur status.
The fight lasted the whole six rounds and the two YouTubers battled it out for the right to be crowned the boxing champion of YouTube. Both KSI and Logan knocked the other down at least once in the fight, causing the rowdy crowd consisted of Justin Beiber, Wiz Khalifa, and Rick Ross to get out of their seat.
With celebrities and YouTubers filling staples center, there was no chance that this event would flop because of a lack of hype. The executive vice president of DAZN North America, Joseph Markowski, said in an emailed statement that they considered the fight a “big success” according to The Washington Post.
With no shortage of hype, the controversy in the match came with the point deduction of Logan Paul after an illegal hit to KSI, eventually being a key factor in KSI’s win over Logan Paul. With two of the judges giving the win to KSI, the fight may not have gone to his plan but the end result was what mattered most for KSI.
The two YouTube boxers seem to be looking to end the rivalry at two matches, but KSI is looking forward to trying to find a new opponent to square up with in the future. The two internet superstars look to push forward in their abundant careers, paving new ways for people to reach stardom in today’s society.