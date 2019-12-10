Lamar Jackson responds to racist remarks with win over Buffalo
Earlier in the week, a certain someone made remarks towards the success of Lamar Jackson’s read-option scheme was due to his “dark skin color with a dark football.”
The person making these racial implications is Tim Ryan, an announcer for the 49ers radio broadcast. His comments were made in response to the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Baltimore Ravens the previous week.
“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said.
The quote from Tim Ryan earned himself a suspension from calling the San Francisco game against the Saints this past Sunday. The team and Tim Ryan later apologized in statements released by the organization.
“I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game,” Ryan said in an apology released by the team. “Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player, and I respect him greatly. I want to apologize to him sincerely and anyone else I offended.”
The response Lamar Jackson made to Tim Ryan, radio host for the San Francisco 49ers, was more on the field, showing off a white long sleeve shirt in the first half of the game.
“I got ticked off going into halftime, so I was like, ‘I’ll take them off and just play ball.”
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens took went into New York and won against current wildcard seeded Buffalo Bills in a 24-17 game, keeping their spot on top of the AFC. The Ravens make it nine wins in a row and are becoming the team to beat in the NFL. His performance was nothing special, but putting opposing Bills players onto the ground with numerous juke moves while wearing the white long-sleeved shirt showed that maybe he is just the league’s hardest player to tackle at the quarterback position we may have ever seen.
The Ravens quarterback joined some elite company this past weekend, making him and Micheal Vick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 rushing yards during the regular season. Lamar is on pace to easily smash that record and push his team to reach another AFC North title and the best overall record in the NFL to obtain home-field advantage throughout the playoffs down to Miami for Superbowl LIV.
