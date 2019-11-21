Lakers stay as kings of the west
Los Angeles Lakers take down the Atlanta Hawks at home Sunday night in a 21 point win lead behind a strong effort from lead star LeBron James. James scored 33 points going 13-21 from the field with an impressive 12 assists and 7 rebounds making for an almost typical night this season for a vengeful James after a poor last season.
This game comes off as just a regular game, but with a surprise appearance from Kobe Bryant himself, the Lakers looked to put on a show for the 5-time champion and Laker great. Kobe Bryant, alongside his oldest daughter Natalia, received multiple standing ovations from the crowd as them and the fans honored Kobe as one of the last Lakers to lead them to their championship season.
GOAT recognize GOAT (: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/a8JCx1yRFY
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 18, 2019
Lakers took off to a fast start, pushing into a 69-41 lead at halftime and being in control of the game seemingly from the tip. The Lakers supporting cast showed co-stars Anthony Davis and Lebron James some of their championship-caliber talents with respectable efforts from newly acquired Danny Green and budding star Kyle Kuzma of the bench. Danny Green showed off his ferocious efforts with a putback dunk right before halftime.
Danny Green touches the roof and brings down the house! (: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/mAgkJmWxED
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 18, 2019
The team takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder in their next matchup on Tuesday, November 19 at home at Staples Center. With their 11-2 record, the leaders of the western conference look to defend their homecourt against the newly assembled Oklahoma City Thunder, who traded away Paul George and Russel Westbrook in the offseason. Without a road win this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder hope to break that streak and bounce back into the playoff race.