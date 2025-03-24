Jalen Hurts Super Bowl win adds to Black NFL quarterback history
Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl win adds to the short list of Black QBs who have led their teams to the pinnacle of the league.
In a commanding performance on February 9 the Philadelphia Eagles clinched their second Super Bowl title by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles with 221 passing yards, two touchdowns and an additional 72 rushing yards, earning him the Super Bowl MVP award.
This victory not only marked a significant achievement for the Eagles but also highlighted the evolving role of Black quarterbacks in the NFL. The matchup between Hurts and Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes was historic, as it was only the second time two Black quarterbacks faced each other in a Super Bowl, the first having been between the two in 2023. This achievement underscores the progress in representation at the sport’s most esteemed position.
Historically, Black quarterbacks faced systemic barriers in the NFL. Despite excelling at the collegiate level, many were often pressured to switch positions upon entering the league, based on entrenched racial biases that questioned their leadership and decision-making capabilities. This practice not only limited opportunities but also perpetuated stereotypes about the intellectual and strategic acumen required to play quarterback.
For instance, players like Rickey Foggie, a standout quarterback at the University of Minnesota in the 1980s, were advised to change positions to increase their chances of playing professionally. Reflecting on his experience, Foggie noted in a 2025 interview with Fox9, “I was given the option to change positions if I wanted to play in the NFL, aka receiver or defensive back.”
The journey toward greater inclusion passed significant milestones. In 1988, Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, leading the then-Washington Redskins to victory. His success challenged prevailing narratives and opened doors for future generations.
Over the years, the NFL witnessed the emergence of talented Black quarterbacks who helped redefine the position. Steve McNair, drafted in 1995, led the Tennessee Titans to a near-victory in Super Bowl XXXIV and shared the NFL MVP award in 2003. Michael Vick, selected first overall in 2001, became the first Black quarterback to achieve this distinction.
As of the 2024 season, only four Black quarterbacks have started and won a Super Bowl: Doug Williams in 1988, Russell Wilson in 2014, Patrick Mahomes in 2020, 2023, and 2024 and now Jalen Hurts. Notably, three of these quarterbacks’ victories have occurred in the modern era, reflecting a positive trend toward inclusivity.
The increasing presence of Black quarterbacks has been transformative. At the start of the 2024 NFL season, 15 teams had Black starting quarterbacks, setting a new record for the league. This shift not only challenges outdated perceptions but also inspires young athletes who now see themselves represented at football’s highest level.
The rise of Black quarterbacks has implications beyond game statistics. Their leadership and success challenge societal stereotypes, promoting broader conversations about race, leadership, and opportunity. As Michael Vick reflected, pioneers like Doug Williams and Warren Moon of the former Houston Oilers paved the way and today’s quarterbacks continue to build on that legacy.
The NFL has made commendable strides in diversifying the quarterback position. Initiatives promoting inclusivity and recognizing talent irrespective of race have reshaped the league’s landscape. However, challenges remain. Ensuring equal opportunities in coaching, management, and executive roles is essential for continued progress.
As the league continues to evolve, the success of quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts serves as a testament to the progress made and a reminder of the work still needed to achieve true equity in professional football.
