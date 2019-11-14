Gaucho women’s basketball lose home opener, 69-40 to Irvine Valley College
After starting 2-1 for the offseason, the Gauchos lose their home opener, 69-40 to the Irvine Valley College Laser’s.
The matchup kicks off the Saddleback Crossover Women’s Basketball Tournament from Nov. 7-22. The Gauchos host the first game of the event on Thursday, Nov. 7, against the Irvine Valley College Laser’s.
The matchup resulted in the Gauchos second double-digit loss since their first meeting against Rio Hondo College on Nov.1, where the Gauchos were outscored 80-43 at the Mt. San Antonio Tournament. The Women’s Basketball team looks to bounce back from a rough night from the line, forcing pesky turnovers and were in a scoring drought. Saddleback seeks to learn from their evening non-conference loss to the Laser’s.
The Gauchos didn’t take advantage off of free throws. Notably, Saddleback drew more fouls and got to free throw line than the Lasers, but still resulted in collectively shooting 30.4% from the free-throw line, 7-23. And behind the three-point line, the Gauchos were 9.1%, 1-11 for night.
The Gauchos were out-hustled by the fresh legs from IVC’s bench, outscoring Saddleback’s, 36-16. The Lasers almost scored half of their points for the night from their deep bench. Irvine used their endurance and range of players to floor Saddleback for the full 40-minutes of playtime. Every Laser player was involved, adding on at least one point for the night.
Saddleback struggled to take advantage off of Laser mistakes, making 4 pts. off of 15 IVC turnovers. And it was just the opposite night for the Lasers, which they punished the Gauchos for their misdeeds, scoring 24 pts. off of 25 Saddleback turnovers.
The Gauchos still has to time to improve before any Orange Empire Conference play; Saddleback doesn’t have to erase their meeting on Thursday from memory, but to learn from their mistakes and to know that there is plenty time to bounce back before their first conference game of the year on Jan. 8 2020, at Santa Ana College.
