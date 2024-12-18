From mentee to mentor: A look into a coach’s journey
Balancing classes is already difficult enough for all of us; back-to-back classes come with little time to dawdle and barely enough room to pencil in a snack before the next lecture. While most of us are busy with work or school (or both), an inside look into a college athlete and coach’s schedule makes us wonder how they manage day-to-day.
Cortland Hawkins, 24, started his love for soccer in high school and continued at Mt. San Antonio Community College for two years before he transferred to California Polytechnic University, Pomona.
“Our practices were from 8:30 to 11 in the morning. We would hit the weight room after, so including stretching and conditioning, it’s around 5 to 6 hours,” Hawkins said. “It felt like being a pro, honestly.”
Despite the grueling practices and tournaments, it didn’t deter Hawkins’s focus when it came to his studies. With a class schedule of 4 to 5 classes and 2 in the summer, Hawkins’s determination shone through as an athlete and as a student.
“Honestly, it was pretty funny because we had done well during the season, so we competed in the regional playoffs for D2,” Hawkins said. “We were in San Diego playing at UCSD, and this one girl and I were in the same class. We had an exam that day, so we had to take the exam in the hotel room with our trainer proctoring us. It was pretty funny.”
Hawkins affirmed that being an athlete and a student had its difficulties, such as meeting homework deadlines each week.
“If I wasn’t at school or at practice, I was grinding out homework,” Hawkins said. “I was pretty studious. I hated the stress of doing it the day before it was due, so I would just crunch out a few things here and there. I didn’t have to stress about having, like, five assignments due on a Saturday at 1PM. ”
Being a student athlete, however, doesn’t mean it’s all work and no play. Hawkins and his teammates were able to explore the sites during off-site competitions.
“We went to a competition in the East Bay for 6 days, and since we couldn’t find a hotel to stay in, we ended up staying at this really fancy hotel in San Francisco. [The coaches] let us go out, and we would eat meals together.”
Hawkins looks fondly to his high school and college soccer career and said that his current position as a coach at Fullerton College keeps the excitement for soccer alive.
“[My athletes] showed me how much of an impact a coach can have, not just on the field, but in helping players grow as people,” Hawkins said. “As a coach, your athletes will know if your head’s not in the game, literally. So, if you’re not passionate about what you’re doing, then they will feel that.”
Hawkins’ journey from a dedicated high school player to a collegiate athlete and now a successful coach is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion.
As he continues to shape the lives of his players, he serves as an example of what can be achieved with focus, hard work, and a deep love for the game.
For those who dream of following a similar path, Hawkins emphasizes never losing sight of your goals, putting in the hard in the hard work but also take care of yourself through the process.
