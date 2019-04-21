Former Saddleback baseball player Josh Fuentes gets a shot in the big leagues
The former Gaucho baseball player was called up to play for the the Rockies on April 7th, but was sent back to play for their Triple-A minor league team in Albuquerque last week
Former Saddleback baseball player Josh Fuentes was called up from the Colorado Rockies Triple-A minor league team in Albuquerque on April 6th and delivered his first at bat that night. Yet last Thursday, he was optioned back to the minors. Fuentes played for Saddleback in 2012, where he led Saddleback with a .357 batting average. Rockies star third basemen Nolan Arenado is Fuentes cousin.
Fuentes was called up to replace infielder Ryan McMahon who was placed on injured reserve with a sprained elbow.
“He was a good player; he was all conference,” Athletic director Jerry Hannula said. “He was a team leader, there was that opportunity for him. When they get called up to the minors it’s really just a question of how well their body is going to adapt to playing more games and it seems that it worked out for him.”
Fuentes received a call on the night of April 6th telling him that he was coming to Denver to play as a third baseman for the Rockies. He made the 6-hour drive to play the next night and delivered a single in his first at bat.
Yet, 18 at bats later, he had only delivered two hits. He was moved back to Albuquerque to play for his Triple-A team on April 18th, amidst of a bout of roster changes.