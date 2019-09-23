Football team showing early promise

09/22/2019 Football, Sports

Off to a fast start this season.

Coach Mark McElroy getting his team ready in the huddle (Credit: Gareth Wood) 

 Football season is in full swing at Saddleback college with the team already showing tremendous potential as a 48-24 win on Sept. 14 against defending state champion Venture College put them on track for their hot start the season. Saddleback has now come to a 3-0 record at the beginning of the year after their victory against Pasadena City on Sept.21. The team has been nothing short of dominant now that the season is underway on both ends of the field. 

Total Yards 

584.3 per game 

 

 Rushing Yards  

213.0 per game 

 Passing Yards 

369.3 per games 

 Points  

48.7 per game 
Total Yards Allowed 

369.3 per game 

 Rushing Yards Allowed 

114.3 per game 

 Passing Yards Allowed 

255.0 per game 

 Points Allowed  

24.0 per game 

The Gauchos are helmed by Mark McElroy for the 21 times this season. The program has had great success since his tenure at Saddleback posting a 152-72 record.  

 The team is coming in with a weapon such as the freshman quarterback Chance Nolan who has 909 yards, 11 touchdowns in the air and 284 yards on the ground which leads the team in passing and rushing yards. Showing early signs of what it means to be a collegiate quarterback. There is also the receiver tandem of Liam Eldridge and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda who are both tied for 14 receptions each on the season. The two are the leaders in receiving yards with Garcia-Castaneda barley edging out Eldridge as receiving leader 306-96. Another offensive player with a promising upside is freshman running back Shawn Poma with two rushing touchdowns on the year. 

Chance Nolan QB  Completion/Attempts (%)  

58/80 

72.5% 

 Yards 

909 

 Yards

Per

Game 

303.0 

 Touchdown/

Interceptions

11/1 
Liam Eldridge WR  Receptions/Yards per 

14/14.4 

 Yards 

296 

 Yards 

per

game 

123.0 

 

 Touchdowns

5 
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda 

WR 

 Receptions/Yards per 

14/21.9 

 Yards 

306 

 Yards 

per 

game 

119.0 

 Touchdowns

4 
Shawn Poma 

RB 

 Rushes/ 

Yards per 

14/8.4 

 Yards 

118 

 Yards

per

game 

39.3 

 Touchdowns

2 

The team looks strong defensively with just as many tools on that end of the field as the offense. With a defense that can match the offensive firepower of the Gauchos, the team’s early success is attributed to the teams play on both sides of the ball. With a fair share of freshman and sophomore players making their impact felt freshman linebacker Tyriek Bell stands out among the rest already showing that he already knows how to play like a veteran.  

Tyriek Bell 

LB 

 Tackles 

16 

 Assists 

14 

 Total Tackles 

30.0 

 Tackles for Loss 

6 
Kai Ross 

DB 

 Tackles 

7 

 Assists 

7 

 Total Tackles 

14.0 

 Tackles for Loss 

0.5 
Austin Moore 

DL 

 Tackles  

3 

 Assists 

2 

 Total Tackles 

5.0 

 Tackles for Loss 

1.5 
Bobby Blandino 

DB 

 Tackles 

4 

 Assists 

7 

 Total Tackles 

11.0 

 Tackles for Loss 

0 

 Secondyear defensive end Austin Moore feels this team has something special this year. 

“The team looks amazing this year,” Moore said. “We have that athleticism and the drive and passion to get it all and win it all.” 

Moore is off to great start this season as well with 5 tackles throughout the first three games including 3 solo tackles. He feels that he can really help the team this year and give his team a spark defensively.  As well as help in big games. 

“I think this season I can help the team with my strength, speed, and power,” Moore said. “I’m looking forward to the OCC game because it’s a local rivalry and I have a few friends that go there.” 

Having a team with such efficient numbers on both ends of the field and having a coach that knows so much success in his career the early ideas of success may come to fruition. Only time will tell how long the early prosperity of the season will continue, but with the focus and determination of this squad will bring a challenge to any competitor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

comments

About The Author

BaileyB