Football team showing early promise
Off to a fast start this season.
Football season is in full swing at Saddleback college with the team already showing tremendous potential as a 48-24 win on Sept. 14 against defending state champion Venture College put them on track for their hot start the season. Saddleback has now come to a 3-0 record at the beginning of the year after their victory against Pasadena City on Sept.21. The team has been nothing short of dominant now that the season is underway on both ends of the field.
|Total Yards
584.3 per game
|Rushing Yards
213.0 per game
|Passing Yards
369.3 per games
|Points
48.7 per game
|Total Yards Allowed
369.3 per game
|Rushing Yards Allowed
114.3 per game
|Passing Yards Allowed
255.0 per game
|Points Allowed
24.0 per game
The Gauchos are helmed by Mark McElroy for the 21 times this season. The program has had great success since his tenure at Saddleback posting a 152-72 record.
The team is coming in with a weapon such as the freshman quarterback Chance Nolan who has 909 yards, 11 touchdowns in the air and 284 yards on the ground which leads the team in passing and rushing yards. Showing early signs of what it means to be a collegiate quarterback. There is also the receiver tandem of Liam Eldridge and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda who are both tied for 14 receptions each on the season. The two are the leaders in receiving yards with Garcia-Castaneda barley edging out Eldridge as receiving leader 306-96. Another offensive player with a promising upside is freshman running back Shawn Poma with two rushing touchdowns on the year.
|Chance Nolan QB
|Completion/Attempts (%)
58/80
72.5%
|Yards
909
|Yards
Per
Game
303.0
|Touchdown/
Interceptions
11/1
|Liam Eldridge WR
|Receptions/Yards per
14/14.4
|Yards
296
|Yards
per
game
123.0
|Touchdowns
5
|Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
WR
|Receptions/Yards per
14/21.9
|Yards
306
|Yards
per
game
119.0
|Touchdowns
4
|Shawn Poma
RB
|Rushes/
Yards per
14/8.4
|Yards
118
|Yards
per
game
39.3
|Touchdowns
2
The team looks strong defensively with just as many tools on that end of the field as the offense. With a defense that can match the offensive firepower of the Gauchos, the team’s early success is attributed to the teams play on both sides of the ball. With a fair share of freshman and sophomore players making their impact felt freshman linebacker Tyriek Bell stands out among the rest already showing that he already knows how to play like a veteran.
|Tyriek Bell
LB
|Tackles
16
|Assists
14
|Total Tackles
30.0
|Tackles for Loss
6
|Kai Ross
DB
|Tackles
7
|Assists
7
|Total Tackles
14.0
|Tackles for Loss
0.5
|Austin Moore
DL
|Tackles
3
|Assists
2
|Total Tackles
5.0
|Tackles for Loss
1.5
|Bobby Blandino
DB
|Tackles
4
|Assists
7
|Total Tackles
11.0
|Tackles for Loss
0
Second–year defensive end Austin Moore feels this team has something special this year.
“The team looks amazing this year,” Moore said. “We have that athleticism and the drive and passion to get it all and win it all.”
Moore is off to great start this season as well with 5 tackles throughout the first three games including 3 solo tackles. He feels that he can really help the team this year and give his team a spark defensively. As well as help in big games.
“I think this season I can help the team with my strength, speed, and power,” Moore said. “I’m looking forward to the OCC game because it’s a local rivalry and I have a few friends that go there.”
Having a team with such efficient numbers on both ends of the field and having a coach that knows so much success in his career the early ideas of success may come to fruition. Only time will tell how long the early prosperity of the season will continue, but with the focus and determination of this squad will bring a challenge to any competitor.