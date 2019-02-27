Fall 2018 Saddleback College athletic honor roll announced
Saddleback College’s athletic department announced on February 20th that 159 of the college’s 301 student-athletes were named to the Athletic Honor roll. These student athletes held at least a 3.0 grade point average while enrolled in 12 or more units throughout the fall season. In addition to this 8 of the colleges 10 athletic teams held above a 3.00 GPA as a team. Women’s volleyball leads the list with a 3.46, followed by women’s golf with a 3.44. Women’s water polo came in third with a 3.4 GPA. Read the official statement below.
“MISSION VIEJO, CA – The Saddleback College athletic department is pleased to announce that 159 of the college’s 301 student-athletes have been named to the Athletic Honor Roll after grades were posted for the Fall 2018 semester, including a school-record 34 student-athletes with a perfect 4.00 grade point average.
The 159 student-athletes on the honor roll this past fall represent almost 53 percent of the student-athletes at Saddleback College this year. In order to make the honor roll, student-athletes must have passed at least 12 units during the Fall 2018 semester with a 3.00 GPA or higher and finished the season in good standing.
“As an Athletics Director I have worked at two other colleges as well as served on multiple leadership positions within the CCCAA and have been able to evaluate or observe different levels of outcomes. The degree of academic excellence achieved by our Saddleback student-athletes is truly exemplary,” said Saddleback College Athletics Director Randy Totorp. “The connection with staff in the Learning Resource Center, as well as the on-going work with the Program Assisting Student-Athlete Success (PASS) continue to deliver incredible results. This degree of student success demonstrates a high level of effective collaboration between student-athletes, faculty, coaches, staff and administration. I’m very proud and honored to be a Gaucho!”
In addition to the honor roll list, eight of the college’s 10 fall semester athletic teams posted an overall team grade point average of 3.0 or higher and will be nominated for Orange Empire Conference and California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) scholar-team awards. The women’s volleyball team leads the list, posting a best-ever team GPA of 3.46. The women’s golf team follows closely with a 3.44 average team GPA, marking the sixth consecutive year the golfers have surpassed the 3.00 benchmark. Women’s water polo came in with a 3.40 team GPA. Women’s soccer (3.14), women’s cross country (3.14), men’s basketball (3.12), women’s basketball (3.08) and men’s cross country (3.04) also qualified for scholar-team recognition.”