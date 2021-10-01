Everyone save the date
On Oct. 2, Saddleback college will be holding their grand opening for their new football stadium against Ventura. After starting 2-1, the Bobcats look to get their third win at home in front of fans.
“Tomorrow we celebrate the dream of college and district leaders who dared to envision a world class stadium on a community college campus in Orange County,” said Elliot Stern, president of Saddleback College. “Tomorrow we celebrate the elevated stature this stadium will give our Athletic programming, not just Football and Track & Field.”
The festivities will start at 5 p.m., where there will be live entertainment by students, food trucks and Bobcats gear for everyone.
“The live entertainment is coming from our division of fine arts and media technology, it’s students in the music production program that will be performing,” Jennie McCue, Director of Marketing and Communications, says . “The food trucks are TK Burger and the Kona ice truck.”
Tickets will be handed out at the door and students will not be charged for this game.
The original article was last edited, Oct. 1 at 11:05 p.m., to add a statement by Saddleback president Elliot Stern.