Early MVP front runners
In this young NBA season, some teams look to like they are playing halfway through the year already, that has to be attributed to some of the league’s shining stars. The leaders in the race are Lakers forward, Lebron James, Rockets Gaurd, James Harden, the young rising star for the Mavericks, Luka Doncic, and Milwaukee forward and last years MVP winner Giannis Antetokunmpo.
A dark horse in the race is Devin Booker, shooting guard for the Suns, with multiple scoring efforts and abilities that have led Pheonix to key wins early in the season.
It is about a quarter way through the season teams are starting to get in their groove and figuring out if their hopes for a playoff birth are real or is time to tank.