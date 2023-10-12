Bobcats take three game win streak into homecoming
With five weeks of Saturday night lights with Saddleback College football, the Bobcats have officially reached the halfway point of the 2023 season. So far this season, the Saddleback football team has an overall record of 3-2 after playing against five strong regional teams, and a record of 2-0 in the National Division Southern League
The Bobcats took their first win of the season on September 16th in the Saddleback stadium against the Antelope Valley Marauders, with a final score of 38-21.
A notable win for the Bobcats was against Southwestern College on September 23rd in Chula Vista and overwhelmed the Jaguars 53-3, which is the first 50 point win since their 2019 season.
During Saddleback’s last home game against San Diego Mesa, the game was tied up 17-17 at the half, giving the impression it was going to be a close game. The Bobcats persevered and kept control of the ball and dominated the second half of the game, finishing with a final score of 41-31.
Some of their success from the season comes from teamwork and unity on and off the field.
“The other principle we talk about is nine units strong, because there are nine distinct units in a football team. One can’t do it by themselves, they all have to work together,” Kerry Crabb, head coach stated.
The Bobcats are going into this Saturday’s homecoming game against the Palomar Comets on a three game winning streak.
Palomar College football has an overall record of 2-3 so far this season after a win against Moorpark College on September 2nd and Grossmont College on September 30th.
This Saturday, Saddleback football fans can expect “a shootout between both high powered offenses,” Saddleback quarterback Joey Gentilella, a sophomore transfer student from Palomar College said.
This week’s homecoming game takes place at the Saddleback stadium with a 6pm kickoff time. The game is free for Saddleback students with a valid student ID.
You must be logged in to post a comment.