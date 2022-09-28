All of Saddleback’s home games in October
As a new school year begins at Saddleback College, so do athletics for the fall season. Men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s water polo, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, women’s golf and football will all be in season during October.
Last school year was a huge year for Saddleback athletics with numerous teams winning conference championships, like men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s soccer and baseball.
Men’s water polo will play the first home games of October for all Saddleback sports, with the team playing a double-header on Saturday, Oct. 1 vs Modesto at 9:30 a.m. and Ventura at 3:45 p.m.
Here’s the October home schedule for each fall team:
Men’s and women’s cross country
- Friday Oct. 7, San Diego Mesa Invitational at 10 a.m.
- Friday Oct. 28, OEC Finals at 9 a.m.
Men’s water polo
- Saturday, Oct. 1 vs Modesto at 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 1 vs Ventura at 3:45 p.m.
Women’s water polo
- Friday, Oct. 7 vs San Joaquin Delta at 7 p.m.
Women’s volleyball
- Friday Oct. 7 vs Riverside at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 19 vs Mt. San Jacinto 6 p.m.
- Friday Oct. 28 vs Santa Ana at 6 p.m.
Women’s soccer
- Friday Oct. 7 vs Fullerton at 3 p.m.
- Friday Oct. 14 vs Golden West at 3 p.m.
- Tuesday Oct. 18 vs Irvine Valley vs 3 p.m.
- Friday Oct. 21 vs Orange Coast vs 3 p.m.
- Friday Oct. 28 vs Santa Ana vs 3 p.m.
Women’s golf
- Wednesday Oct. 5, OEC Event at Via Verde Golf Course at 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 12, OEC Event at Cottonwood Golf Course at 11 a.m.
- Monday Oct. 17, OEC Event at Fullerton Golf Course at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 19, OEC Neutral Event at Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course at 11 a.m.
- Monday Oct. 24 and Wednesday Oct. 26, OEC Finals at Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course at 11 a.m.
Football
- Saturday Oct. 15 vs San Diego Mesa at 6 p.m.
- Saturday Oct. 22 vs Golden West at 6 p.m.
Come out and cheer for the bobcats for their second season back after the pandemic.
