The Queenies of Doheny bring the waves for a good cause
The first annual “Surf Queenie of Doheny,” an all girls surf competition and festival, made a splash at the Doheny State Beach in Dana Point on Oct. 25. The festival, organized by local surf shop and school Girl in the Curl brought female surfers together to celebrate their sisterhood through connections and competition in the waves.
“I mean, it’s just a sweet celebration of women that are like minded and love the ocean and love surfing,” said Mary Hartmann, the organizer of the event and the owner of Girl in the Curl.
She sees this opportunity as a blessing.
“I run a surf school here,” Hartmann said. “I have been for almost 39 years, and it’s been on my heart to do an event like this for over 20 years, and I was finally blessed with the permit”
A surfer came all the way from Texas just to participate.
“You know, I know most of the girls that are doing this competition, but we do have girls that have come far and wide,” Hartmann said.
Surfers in each heat were scored by volunteer judges on how they caught waves and their style of manuevers.
Competition winners were Easton Morris in age 10 and under assisted category, Stevie Dexter in 10 and under unassisted, Cameryn Mills in 11-14 longboard, Rikynn Baker 15-19 longboard, Meghan Haydon in Women 20-39 and Tally Loza in Women 40+.
The Doheny State Beach Foundation and California State Parks partnered to not only pull off this event, but also spread awareness of preserving and protecting natural resources in Doheny State Beach to clean the beaches and protect wildlife. Hartmann, who is also a board member of the DSBF made it clear that this event was not only for fun in the waves, but also for a cause.
“This is our playground,” Hartman said, “And so we protect it, and we do everything we can, protect the natural resources and the park, our fragile ocean and the animals we call it home.”
The event was sold out in four hours and will continue in 2026, she said.
You must be logged in to post a comment.