Lariat Staff Picks: Valentine’s Day movie recommendations
Oh Valentine’s Day, the day where florists, chocolate stores and jewelers make the most money. Some don’t celebrate. For some, it’s a day full of love with nothing but the best money can buy, and for others it’s the worst day of the year.
No matter if you love it or hate it or spend it with friends, at home or with a partner, sometimes a good laugh or cry from a movie will make you feel better.
Lariat staff have voted on some of the top romantic comedies from the 1980’s to 2010’s for you to watch that will have you rooting for the couple in the end. And before we get started, no, Sydney Sweeney is not on or anywhere near this list. We have only the best of the best.
“The Princess Bride”
Going back to the classics, Rob Reiner’s “The Princess Bride” is without a doubt a must watch, Valentine’s Day or not. Based on William Goldman’s 1973 book of the same name, this movie has everything from adventures, comedy and tumbling down the hills after a love confession. This classic film will be everything you wished for.
“When Harry Met Sally”
Another Rob Reiner classic “When Harry Met Sally” makes one wonder if men and women can be friends. This movie follows 12 years of friendship between Harry, played by Billy Crystal, and Sally, played by the queen of romcoms, Meg Ryan. Throughout the movie, this pair of friends is stuck in the idea that men and women can’t be friends because “the sex part gets in the way”. But in the end it all works out. Thank you Rob Reiner for changing the ending.
“10 Things I Hate About You”
“10 Things I Hate About You” is a modern Shakespearean adaption of his comedy “The Taming of the Shrew”. The story takes place in a 1990’s Seattle high school and includes the late Heath Ledger. From paying someone to date a reviled girl to Heath Ledger singing Frank Valli with a big band, this movie is nostalgic. Contrary to the title, this movie is hard to hate.
“How Lose A Guy in 10 Days”
“How Lose A Guy in 10 Days” journalist Andie is certain she can write an article about losing a guy in ten days but when she meets Ben, things happen to change. Throughout the movie, Andie does the most outrageous things from pretending to be vegan, going to couples therapy and ruining a poker night. This movie couple nowadays honestly might be seen as toxic but oh well.
“She’s the Man”
Another Shakespearean adaptation, “She’s the Man” is one of many Amanda Bynes movies that will never get old and one of the first roles Channing Tatum starred in. Bynes’ character Viola pretends to be her twin, who is male, in order to continue to play soccer. And chaos ensues. This movie has iconic lines from “When my eyes are closed, I see you for what you truly are. Which is ugly (ooglay)” to “my favorite’s gouda.”
“27 Dresses”
Always the bridesmaid and never the bride. In “27 Dresses,” Katherine Heigel as Jane is one loyal friend. No matter the time or place, she’ll show up in her bridesmaid dress ready to go. But after sharing a cab with James Marsden’s character Kevin, things change. A friendship is formed and drunk karaoke to “Bennie and the Jets” in a random bar is performed between the two. Jane is a true eldest daughter always saying yes and worrying about other people. Be warned though, her sister needs to get slapped. But overall, still a great movie.
“(500) Days of Summer”
“(500) Days of Summer” is more of a sad comedy so be warned. Let’s just say the signs were there but somehow they missed them. Summer, Autumn, Winter and Spring if you see this man, run.
“The Proposal”
If Sandra Bullock proposes to you what would you say? In the movie “The Proposal” she needs a husband in order to stay in the U.S and who does she ask? Her assistant, played by Canadian Ryan Reynolds. Betty White is the true star of the movie and plays a fun and loving grandma. Enjoy White and Bullock singing Lil Jon.
“Crazy, Stupid, Love”
Steve Caroll will never fail to make anyone laugh. “Crazy, Stupid, Love” follows his journey from a married man to a single and improved man with the help of Ryan Gosling. The fight scene in this movie alone is hilarious. A must watch.
“Set It Up”
Netflix’s “Set It Up” is probably one of the best movies they ever released. Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell set up their bosses to have a meet-cute moment so they fall in love. So they can get their freedom back and not be stuck working all day. The chemistry between the two is amazing and Glen Powell’s charm is unbeatable. Netflix needs to make a follow up to this movie.
Hopefully whether people celebrate Valentine’s Day or not, this movie list is for everyone. So on Feb. 15, when all the candy is half off, one can get snacks and sit down to watch these movies.
