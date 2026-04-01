April Fools special: List of non-woke media for American patriots!
1. “Fallout”
First released in 1997, this popular video game series explores the evils of communism and how it led to the destruction of the world. At the same time, it portrays how American patriotism continues to thrive even in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. One of the most iconic elements of the series is Liberty Prime, a giant anti-communist robot that delivers memorable catchphrases like, “Death is a preferable alternative to communism!” and “Embrace democracy or you will be eradicated!” These lines strongly echo the messaging used by the U.S. government during the Cold War, a period that, as we all know, was filled with American victories!
2.”Barbie”
A movie about a doll named Barbie as she hangs out with her boyfriend Ken and does things all women do, like wear lots of pink! What else could it be about? It’s a movie about dolls after all!
3.”Starship Troopers”
a movie about answering the call for your country and doing your part! No questions about who you’re fighting or why you’re fighting, you do what your government says!
4. “Attack on Titan”
A crazy fantasy tale about how a group of people called the edlians is treated horribly, pushed off their native land and forced to near extinction and oh yeah, their’s giant man eating monsters for some reason. It’s just a fantasy story though, nothing like that has ever happened in real life!
5. “One Piece”
A story about Luffy and his crew of pirates who sail the 7 seas looking for treasure where they meet wacky characters along the way! The world government in the show does things like oppress its people, ban books and shut down protests. But it’s just a silly cartoon and none of this stuff happens in real life
6. “American Idiot”
a classic album we’ve all heard! The lyrics are confusing though as they mention things like the media controlling the nation, a redneck agenda and flags wrapped around scores of men? The songs are really catchy though!
7.”Star Wars”
a classic franchise about a small resistance fighting against an evil empire! George Lucas mentioned the rebels were inspired about Vietnam or something? But who cares about that? We all know we just care about the lightsaber fights!
8. “The Boys”
a wholesome show about a group of friends just hanging out, bonding and doing fun activities together like casually dealing with wildly unstable superheroes who are put in positions of power and navigating massive corporations who seek control of the US government. So just your typical feel-good friendship story!
9.”Green Book”
a heartwarming story about two people who are polar opposites of each other who go on a road trip across America. But as the journey goes along they slowly start to become best friends!
10.”Brokeback Mountain”
A classic Western about two cowboys who are REALLY good friends, nothing suspicious at all. They just do manly things like riding horses and stuff even if they spend a lot of the movie looking sad and hugging each other.
Disclaimer: This is an article for April Fool’s Day
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