Traveling Horoscope: Your next destination according to your star sign
With domestic and global travel bans up in the air due to the international spread of COVID-19, there is only planning to do for curious minds in light of these restrictions. Whether you cross state lines or commute oceans away, one impact on this final decision may fall onto the promising accuracy of your zodiac sign. Find out what your next travel destination entails by following the congruencies between your lifestyle and how the stars align.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Although you love your independence and alone time, you are drawn to large social gatherings and close proximities with others. Adventure is what calls to you when you roam throughout cities or even the countryside as long as there’s a bonding, connective energy wherever you go. Brazil’s second most populated city, Rio de Janeiro, checks off all the boxes when it comes to being surrounded by beauty and liveliness wrapped up into one destination. This seaside hot spot is the heart of the South American country, as it stays awake all night and is constantly pumping with Portuguese music that will make even your timid feet move. You may be a comfortable speaker, Aquarius, but only the world-famous Carnival will get you dancing in the people-flooded streets of this cultural paradise. Maybe you’ll even join the flamboyant samba dancers by night who are normal civilians by day and have the time of your life partying on top of one of the bird-themed parade floats. There is no better place to feel the freedom you desire than Rio, watching the thousands of diverse species of birds painted by the colors of the universe soar above you. While you would prefer to have a drink with the locals alongside a beautiful sunset, take a picture of the Christ the Redeemer statue for your friends and family to see that you explored at least one tourist spot on your endeavor.
Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20): There is an intuitive side to you that would thrive in a busy atmosphere but your openness to trying new things might get you into trouble. Your gentle nature reads to people that you are reserved, but what you really need is a night out with friends at the locally favorited bistro, Trippa, and a nice pasticceria or “pastry” whilst walking to nowhere in particular, enjoying the historic beauty of Milan. Italy’s fashion and design capital lets you express your creative side, Pisces, and appreciate the cathedral-inspired buildings that turn an orange and pink ombré at sunset right as the streets start to mellow down. We all know you love to have a good time, but that does not mean it has to take place in a bumping club. You never turn down a stroll to the nearest shops, whether you are feeling a splurge coming on or want to save for a special evening out. Milan’s luxurious amenities can wear you down but your resiliency brings you right back up, just in time for you to witness snowfall in the winter or humidity rising throughout the summer. Allow me to recommend a compromise of traveling there for spring break? After all, the buzz of fashion week stays around well after its departure and will gloss your perceptive eyes with the vogue style choices of the town’s finest design students. A treat for your inner artist and known visionary that will go on to take the world by storm.
Aries (March 21 to April 19): As one of the most active zodiac signs, your life has a consistently fast pace to it. While it may seem turbulent at times, you have an energetic personality that is easily spotted in a group setting and makes for a great entertainer at events. The adventurous spark that you take with you everywhere you go is only lit further when the place matches your lifestyle and feeds into the innovative curiosity that takes over your brain. Tokyo, Japan sets fire to your child-like wonder because of its constant inventive pattern. The ultramodern streets crawl with new and different beings that invite the refreshing perception of life you have been craving for a while now. From gigantic holographic jellyfish circling around skyscrapers to unique Asian cuisine, you will somehow feel exactly where you are supposed to be. It may be over the top, but you and the city are one. While loud and rambunctious in external scenarios, you often console yourself instead of leaning on others. Visiting the Ichigaya Fish Center and reeling a line might take your mind off of things. After exploring this vast cultural setting, you will leave with a mindset only acquired by Tokyo’s eye-opening experience and—with your communication skills—a few friends.
Taurus (April 20 to May 20): You really do not know what to expect at times but are always excited to discover. A new journey awaits you and it is impossible to withstand it much longer. But the stability that grounds you, takes you to a place that has accumulated a great time to plan. When the day comes, you will be whisked away to a land of gnarly wildlife coinciding with elegant views of the deep blue Pacific waters. Sydney, Australia shows you the best of both worlds and takes just one trip for you to never want to go back home. Your reliability and elite trait of responsibility allow you to take such a grand trip that makes way for both a cruise along the whale-spotted harbor or a stroll through some farmer’s markets on the weekend. Although you can be materialistic, Taurus, a secluded dinner overlooking the ocean may be exactly what you are in the mood for. If the dazzling accents are not enough, take a trip to the Sydney Opera House to indulge your love for romantic engagements and any reason to put on your most tasteful outfit. With all of the endeavors you accomplish, take a moment to let this irreplaceable memory sink in and cherish the warm invitation this lustrous city hands you, eternally waiting for your return.
Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Your spontaneity and resistance to confinement connect you to wild places that cannot keep you tamed. The affection you give—but also crave—makes for a very engaged, memorable encounter for those who run into you, Gemini. Being extreme in your actions, both opens you up to unique experiences and graces your peers with the firecracker of a human being you are. New Orleans is the most socially-free space in Louisiana: in which those who visit feel welcomed and wanted. The town is rich with fluidity and embraces its history as the melting pot of French and African American culture of the south. This new Creole cuisine may just become a new favorite of yours and spark a yearning for this type of cooking around the clock. Your sociable personality will mix well with the city’s people and your bright-eyed fascination with the world takes you through a whirlwind of memories that consist of bead throwing on Bourbon Street, late-night drinks at the Prohibition-inspired speakeasy, and synchronizing to the rhythms of street music on the terrace next to a Mardi Gras parade. You may feel insecure at times, Gemini, but you will never feel more confident than in this Mississippi River-bordering city that truly brings you out of your shell.
Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Traveling somewhere that means a lot to you will always be comforting, Cancer. But a new destination can give you just the experience you are looking for. In need of a place that aligns itself with your heart and adds a much needed calming presence, the reconstruction of this old town across from the Rhine River depicts a scenic location with historical significance from World War I and II. Cologne, Germany touches the sentimental feeling you cherish so closely. The cobblestone streets house the Cologne Cathedral, an artist’s dream architectural build, that holds stained glass ceilings and storytellers within its walls. The foggy town is engulfed by the varieties of fresh bread and sweet memories. Your empathy for others serves best in this historic landmark and can be reflected back upon while sitting by the swaying river. Drawn to this venue, you tell yourself you will come back once again to reminiscence on the essence of Cologne. A story for the ages, literally.
Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22): Given your extroverted personality and eagerness to socialize with just about anyone, you thrive in environments of mass congregation. However, it can become a little overwhelming to get to know every person in the room so maybe it is time for a more grounding experience that you so deeply need. This travel destination has amazing scenery and the opportunity to grow alongside the locals because your love to make others feel wanted comes first, even on vacation. The internalized chakra alignment therapy can finally feel worth it when you travel to Bangkok, Thailand. The Southeast Asian country has towering cities right up against canalside villages that bring you the peace and serenity your usually loud mind will adore. Feeling that you want to take off on a cultural voyage, you may visit the deeply-rooted crown of Thailand, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Although you have never really been tied to religion, this gold and red enveloped piece of architecture can make you more superstitious than before, opening a door to a new perspective to life. In the midst of taking in the lush green vegetation that swallows the hillsides and brushes against the crystal clear water, perhaps you will ditch your immense focus on yourself and divert it onto the many passions of helping the world.
Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It is time to take a breather for yourself. You have been working hard without a break and you are in need of some serious relaxation. This shyness and quaint ability to close your emotions off from others are soon to be changed. The chaotic excitement of Mathura, India will surely have you letting loose in no time. Its colorful stone and mud constructed town halls set the tone for a new day in the bright city, not only depicting a unique civilization by the sea but a light-spirited approach to life. Sail along the Yamuna River and witness the Holi Festival, in which rainbow-colored powders are scattered across the sky by civilians in celebration of spring. You seek goodness in humankind, Virgo, and this attitude entangles itself in the city’s compassionate atmosphere. Grab a taxi to drive one hour out of Mathura and visit the Taj Mahal, an ivory-white marble mausoleum, to immerse yourself into an ideology of purity and good. As rose water and cardamom take over your senses, you realize that you have fully enveloped into the cultural beauty that Mathura has to offer.
Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You are in love with being in love. But that does not necessarily mean with another person. While your infatuation with romance goes oh so far, all you want to do is travel somewhere that is rich with exaggerated emotion and the kinetic energy that will make your head spin around. That is why Paris, France is where you need to be. Take the metro to one of twenty districts that the city of love is divided into and pick up a fresh baguette from a local fruit stand on the way. Navigate to a rooftop deli that shares its view with the skyline of French flats and the Eiffel Tower beaming out towards you. With the entire world in front of you, the accordion owned by a street busker begins to play and you are once again exhilarated by what is to come tomorrow. A lunch date at the cafe under your hotel, gazing upon the immaculate Louvre sculptures, or venturing outside of the capital to see the gardens of Versailles, any place will be deemed unforgettable to you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): As a fierce and brave individual, you tend to be the leader or protector in your group of friends or family. This trait will take you far in life as being truthful is a great force to wield when it comes to sticking up for those you love. These zealous characteristics counteract your cool manner and turn into a powerful feeling of pride. The United Kingdom’s northern country of Scotland is known for its patriotism and likeness to preserving prehistoric sites like Caerlaverock Castle in Dumfriesshire. This welcoming jumble of islands shares with you the true meaning of faith and honesty, Scorpio, by hosting numerous Gaelic heritage events throughout the year. Filled with Viking ships and flame-throwing sports, the traditions can make you feel quite included in the festivities surrounding you with quick-witted and fun-loving Scots. To wind down, hike to the largest underground cave in the U.K. with three marvelous waterfalls peaking through to the sky. The grassy knolls of Scotland, whether it be in the fervent towns of Glasgow or Edinburgh, carry a heart of gold that you just cannot miss when thinking about your next adventure across the coast.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Open-minded and philosophical, Sagittarius is one of the most intrigued of the signs when it comes to traveling. Always ready to embark on a new journey, you let your mind run wild with the possibilities of what lies ahead. If backpacking is your forte, check out the Swiss Alps to go on the trip of a lifetime. This Alpine region in Switzerland has some of the most breathtaking views in the world. Mountains that cover autumn-ridden hills of trees and interloop with thousand-foot waterfalls expose your eyes to speechless prospects. Entering the small but well-known region of Jungfrau, you can travel up the valley and stay in charming, car-less towns. A visible connection with the natural world is undoubted to be made, Sagittarius, but do not forget to explore the Swiss cuisine in village markets as well as the landscapes. Thankfully, you invite change into your life, making it incredibly easy to be free-flowing during this expedition and allowing yourself to let loose on your expedition. Even though you might take a couple of extra days getting sidetracked by the ride, the Swiss Alps remain to call to you with avidity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): While you hold a lot of responsibility upon yourself with ease, you are always up for hanging out. The possession to find the utmost use out of materialism travels with you wherever you go. Reliability helps you progress as a person and makes you a great candidate to lead a trip. This exploratory skill is best suited in Morocco, a bordering country in Africa. With the ability to achieve familiarity, this foreign estate is unrecognized by most. However, this Berber and Arabian culture is seen as a jewel of the Mediterranean lifestyle. Stretching from fishing towns to mountain ranges to the Sahara desert, there is not much you can miss when you pass through Morocco. Fez, one of the most colorful cities on the planet, captures the attention of just about every tourist–exactly what you would be looking for in a travel destination, Capricorn–because of its iconic medieval preserve and the magnificently decorated Medersa Bou Inania. As you glance through the animated town, your spirits lift more easily, shifting your pupils from a green to a fuchsia window, and you adapt to the vivid way of life Fez offers. Walking up to the vivacious liquid paints that sit just under an attractive pile of patterned rugs, you use your finger as a paintbrush to dip them in and join right alongside the rest of the community, coloring the souks that have stood over centuries.