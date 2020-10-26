The 2020 edition of Orange Appeal is now live
Due to a statewide shelter in place order and abundant health precautions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time ever, an issue of Orange Appeal has been created entirely virtually. Special thanks to the countless hours put in from our amazing writers, editors, and especially our guiding force, Professor Tim Posada. The 2020 issue of Orange Appeal is now available. Click here for the full print issue available online.
ASMR by Mariah Miller
“No, it isn’t porn. While the feeling many experience has often been dubbed a ‘braingasm,’ the majority of ASMR material is PG. This doesn’t make it any less uncomfortable when your roommate walks in only to hear heavy licking sounds echoing from your laptop.” READ MORE HERE
Shopping Local Brands During the Pandemic by Yomna Borg
“Shopping local is something we should all be doing more of in normal circumstances, but during the current COVID 19 pandemic, it has become almost imperative, part of our duty towards our local community. This is especially true for the fashion scene…” READ MORE HERE
Capsule Wardrobe by Yomna Borg and Melody Bathaee
“A closet that you open and never feel lost thinking that you have nothing to wear, without breaking the bank, isn’t that everyone’s dream? That’s exactly what you can have if you put in the time and effort to create your own capsule wardrobe.” READ MORE HERE
Electricity Through the Screen by Melody Bathaee
“‘We almost want to be the soundtrack to a kid’s high school experience,’ Olsen says. ‘Where it becomes more than music and more than a band.’ The introduction to authentic emotional ties within their music takes Weathers to a new level in exploring unique routes of raw innovation that links the band’s image to the atmosphere they create live.” READ MORE HERE
Baked Goods for Black Lives Matter by Melody Bathaee
“In spite of Orange County taking on the label of the “red curtain” for its localized conservatism amidst the continuously rising economy, the youth of southern California are taking social and political initiative into their own hands. By donating their talents and skills to raise awareness for injustice all over the world, these community leaders reshape their geographical region one step at a time.” READ MORE HERE
Teen Starts Business with a Purpose by Frank Rocha
“‘—the meaning of my brand nickel piece, which is a slang term for the opposite of a dime piece, is that nobody can put a value on yourself besides you. Which also ties into the BLM movement. Your value doesn’t change if your black, white, or brown you are beautiful in your own unique way,’” says OC teen Noah Bustillos about the inspiration behind the name of his clothing brand, Nickel Piece. READ MORE HERE
A Brief Reprieve by Evangeline Brennan
“‘I was on the verge of a cliff, and SCOTUS was either going to push me off that cliff or pull me back into safety,’” says Tania Y. Solano-Cervantes. A generation of undocumented immigrants receives a moment of safety following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dreamers. A DACA recipient reflects on what’s next in an exclusive Q&A and poem. READ MORE HERE
Orange County Hardcore by Mariah Miller
“While being tossed around in a pit of sweat with strangers stage diving onto your head unannounced isn’t everyone’s ideal concert-going experience, it is a welcomed thrill for the hardcore music scene. For Orange County, the somewhat underground culture is very much a thriving community made up of queer folk, activists, and straight-edge vegans. While misconceptions circulate, fans and even some bands themselves, have been adamant in changing the perception of the scene. People unfamiliar with the culture are quick to assume hardcore shows are composed of drug-addicted degenerates who may also be anarchists or neo-Nazis.” READ MORE HERE
Find Your Geek Prose by Evangeline Brennan
“The great thing about being a fan fiction or Wattpad writer prior to stepping foot into the scary world of publishing is the experience that it gives you with the writing process. These authors learn early to create plotlines, pepper in details that give the story and characters dimension, adopt a writing and upload schedule, and, most importantly, learn to submit themselves to the public eye and listen to criticism. Yes, sometimes the critics should be ignored, but if there are enough people yelling that there’s smoke, likely there’s also a fire raging that must be addressed.” READ MORE HERE
Wheeling Near the Edge by Porter Aydelotte
“COVID-19 can pose a death threat for people such as myself with weaker constitutions. I really struggle when people refuse to wear masks or downplay the significance of the pandemic. I am part of the minority at risk, and I am not alone. There are many others with my same medical condition or those with other medical conditions that put them next to death’s gates. It’s easier to think of everyone who isn’t close to you as a nameless face you’ll never meet personally. However, with the information provided by medical organizations and the actual risks it places on people, there is no excuse to not take precautions.” READ MORE HERE