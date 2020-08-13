How the UFC paved the way for fight sports to return during COVID-19
It’s no secret that the Ultimate Fighting Championship walks to the beat of their own drum, but in this case, if it wasn’t for their aggressive approach and unconventional ways, fight sports could have potentially gone away for good.
The reason is because unlike all other professional sports leagues, who pay their athletes about 48-50 percent of their total annual revenue, the UFC pays their fighters less than 16 percent of their total annual revenue, according to BJPenn.com.
Granted, the UFC is only about 20 years old, and as history proves, even in the NBA, NFL, and MLB, they’ve all had to fight for their own lion share of the annual revenue made by their respected leagues.
However, to put into perspective the extent of fighter pay issues in MMA, with as little as 16 percent revenue share going to fighters, the UFC leads all MMA organizations in fighter pay.
President of Endeavor, Mark Shapiro, made a statement back in February, regarding the revenue share the UFC has compared to other sports leagues. It is also worth noting that Endeavor has a 50 percent stake in the UFC.
“It’s different league by league,” Shapiro told the Associated Press. “We pay our fighters significantly more than any other MMA organization. They deserve it. Fighter compensation has gone up commensurately with the success of UFC.”
With the issue of fighter pay now explained, what do you think would have happened to vast majority of the UFC roster who isn’t set for life or that hasn’t made life changing money yet? That’s right. Many of them would have been forced to get regular jobs to pay their bills until fighting made it’s comeback.
If the fighters were forced to seek employment elsewhere, this could have spelled a disaster for the UFC and fight sports all together. Fighters need to train on a daily basis to stay sharp and prepared for opportunities that come their way. Martial arts are unlike any other sport in the sense that there really is no off season. It is a year round sport that leaves room for little else other than training, resting, and recovering.
Fortunately for the fighters and the sport of MMA as a whole, the UFC never took a break. In fact, due to their overly progressive approach in the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, higher ups at Disney and ESPN stepped in and asked the promotion to postpone UFC 249, back in April.
In an interview with ESPN, UFC president, Dana White, said he “got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN” asking him to postpone UFC 249.
After the event was postponed, White spoke with MMA Fighting, stating “We’ll see you soon. We will be the first event back. We’ll be the first sport back still.”
The Pay-Per-View card was then moved to a later date in May, officially making them the first sport to return amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, while all of this was going on, the UFC was working on fixing the international travel ban issues, by securing an island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, to hold fights for their international fighters who fly in from all over the world.
Safety measures:
‘Fight Island’ as it is now referred to, has a strict ‘safety bubble’ that all UFC fighters and staff must stay inside, in order to keep the virus out of where they will be conducting business. Fighters are also required to get tested and quarantine before flying out, then tested once again upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, followed by a mandatory 48 hour quarantine. As if that isn’t enough already, the fighters continue to get tested regularly throughout the week to ensure nobody contracts the virus before the night of the fights.
Additional safety measures have been taken other than the mandatory testing and quarantining of the UFC’s athletes. The presence of fans has been taken away completely in order to comply with new public gathering guidelines. All pre and post-fight interviews have now become remote for the most part. There are still the occasional press conference gatherings, but they abide by strict regulations that are put in place to slow the spread of the deadly virus. Microphones and chairs are wiped down after every fighter or UFC executive speaks with the media, and media members have been limited to the number of people who are allowed in the room due to social distancing guidelines.
Despite the early pushback from media and higher ups at Disney and ESPN, the UFC has gone on to successfully hold 14 events since the start of the pandemic, and this weekend at UFC 252, it will mark their 15th successful fight card and their third Pay-Per-View card held during this very difficult time.
Fight sports that have made their comeback after UFC paved the way:
Following the UFC’s lead, Bellator MMA has also gone on to hold events amidst the pandemic. The promotion held their first fight card on July 24, and they just put on another event this past Friday, Aug. 7. Both cards have taken place at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, where there is also testing and a safety bubble in place. Additionally, Bellator MMA’s president, Scott Coker, told Business Insider that he has “a little army” to ensure that all safety guidelines and regulations are followed and so that no fighters are able to leave the safety bubble unnoticed.
Most recently, according to a report by the Associated Press via ESPN, in late July, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) approved new safety guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic in order to allow the return of Boxing and MMA competition as long as fighters and staff stay inside a “quarantine bubble.”
Since approving the new safety regulations, Golden Boy Promotions successfully held an event on Friday, July 24, at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Many fight organizations are now set to make a comeback all throughout the month of August.
Grappling organization, Fight To Win, who has been holding events during this whole pandemic, is set to have another event this Fri., Aug. 14 in Dallas, Texas.
Cage Fury Fighting Championship made their comeback this week after a six month hiatus due to the pandemic. The promotion kicked off their return with two consecutive nights of fights in Philadelphia, PA, which included a total of four title fights.
One Fighting Championship made their comeback from the coronavirus on July 31, in Bangkok, Thailand. They have three back to back weekends of fights scheduled throughout August, taking place on Aug. 14, Aug. 21, and Aug. 28.