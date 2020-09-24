Hottest vegan restaurants in OC
An Orange Appeal Online Exclusive: It can be difficult finding establishments that cater to your lifestyle, without breaking the bank. Well, look no further. Here is a vegan dining guide to five plant-based restaurants you need to visit within Orange County today.
Native Foods (3 Stars)
2937 Bristol St E 100, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Dead center in the heart of Costa Mesa, Native Foods offers a variety of plant-based burgers and sandwiches made from legumes and sprouty vegetables to complement a healthy lifestyle. Unlike other restaurants that stock up on salty oils and wheat to compensate for vegan substitutes, Native Foods shows off their dedication to nourishment by shaping their menu around leafy greens and a diversifying taste to accompany all their customers. If you are not sure about digging into a kale salad yet, no worries. A crispy soy chicken wing platter and the cashew-made cheese nachos are waiting for you. Surrounded by the eco-friendly oasis of The CAMP outdoor shopping experience, sit down for a bite that will surely leave you light on your feet and bursting with energy. Enjoy your meal in their sun-inviting indoor dining hall or opt for a breezy, relaxed table right outside. Whether it is the delectable Real Nashville Hot chicken wrap or the hearty teriyaki Buddha Bowl, this inclusive establishment is the perfect beginner’s dive into vegan cuisine. (714) 751-2151
Wheel of Life (3 Stars)
14370 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92604
Offering Thai cuisine and larger portions, Wheel of Life grants quick, freshly made dishes that enable a new encounter with plant-based foods. An order of the pad thai or fried rice surely brings out the tactical flavor of crispy soy chicken dipped in a sweet but savory red sauce. Having vegan substitutes is one thing, but creating alternatives to pork, chicken, and beef gravitates customers to try styles of veganism otherwise unheard of. High in flavor, this take-out restaurant makes grabbing quality foods on-the-go a breeze. Their caring staff makes sure that any concerns on ingredients or allergies are addressed and met by providing knowledge on every dish. Even during a lunch rush, they tend to the needs of their customers and complete an order in 10–20 minutes. In addition to creating an attentive environment, creating personalized dishes to customer satisfaction is their specialty. Enjoy this definitive source of delicious, taste-bud shaking southeast Asian plates and combinations. (949) 551-8222
Tocaya Organica (4 Stars)
801 S Olive St B, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Although they have non-vegan add ons, this beachy Mexico chic restaurant right off of Loyola Marymount University’s campus is a hot spot for college students and young adults in the surrounding area because of their fresh, veggie-abundant rice bowls that allow visitors to specify their meals to their tastes. The creamy avocado and pomegranate seed mix is a flavor that cannot be passed up. Greeted with generous hospitality and an exuberancy of life when eating there is the reason for their many returning community customers. Tocaya Organica is one of few that has vegan picadillo, a Latin-American hash filled with tomatoes, raisins, olives, and spices, that is prepared on arrival and results in a mild spice to a dish or street taco on the extensive—yet simple—menu. A stand out commodity that truly completes a meal there is the refreshing lemonade they keep next to the register. Do not forget to grab a cup when dining at the corner restaurant to embellish on that rare gem of perfectly sweet, organic lemonade. One of L.A.’s best venues for authentic Mexican cuisine that curates to veganism shows their impressive taste through a safe staple like the Burrito Mexicano or a house-known rainbow of colors in the Tocaya bowl. Make way for a new approach to veganism that brings a magnetic palate in collaboration with Mexican dishes. (213) 262-1805
Nourish (4 Stars)
1170 Baker St G2, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Eager fans contently wait outside of this street-style restaurant to at one point finally get their hands on organic à la Indian comfort foods. Focusing on individual health and prosperity, Chef Prakash uses ingredients to heal the body by providing delicious eats to the local community. Nourish uniquely ties in principles of Ayurveda, a traditional Indian practice that is a system of medicine that uses spiritual herbs and energizing spices to create balance within one’s self. This trendy spot challenges the economic ideals of maximizing profits within a business by posing as a non-profit co-operative restaurant that preaches healthful decisions, starting from what is being put into the body. With this wholesome message playing a large role in the outcome of consumer happiness, Nourish serves from a constantly changing menu. One of their newer combinations is the Chickpea Salad Sandwich Wrap & Soup that humbles the stomach with a simple palette. However, a popular option is the Nourish Bowl that comes with two of the vegetable and/or proteins of the day and one of the grains choices of rice, ancient-grain flatbread, crepe dosa, or rice-lentil cakes. To complete this plate, add a light soup or green salad in order to satisfy the often colorful variations of the Nourish Bowl. Personally, adding the relish-like chutney sauce ties the plentiful masterpiece together. Often, going out to eat feels repetitive and ungratifying because of the fast-paced environment establishments portray. However, Nourish has turned the wheels on that assumption by promoting their strong and rooted ideal of caring for their customers. In addition to bringing the vegan ideals to light, their mission to sustain a positive experience throughout a visit to their cottage-esque eatery puts them on another level to rising as a wholehearted hideaway for a cleansing and purifying lifestyle. (714) 617-4001
Freesoulcaffé (5 Stars)
191 E Main St #1B, Tustin, CA 92780
Tucked away in a street-side nook, Freesoulcaffé completes the European-chic vibe that the people of Orange County crave. A perfect spot for brunch or dinner that hugs you within the rustic Tuscan high ceilings and brick walls. This restaurant combines elegance with affordability in providing simple, high-class meals to cater to a diverse audience. Do not fret when gazing upon the more filling options. Their truffle burger, to say the least, has absolutely zero emulation of a common spongy feeling when eating substitutes for real meat in a vegan establishment. In fact, this tasteful option brings a nutty and sweet aura to the palette that meshes with the spring salad accompanying it to satiate any appetite. The outdoor dining experience is quite peaceful when you are sitting next to the spherical fountain on a sunny day. But when it is too chilly, move into the industrial atmosphere of the bar and sitting area inside. Their plant-based cooking is astonishing as they offer more than the normal menu for eateries alike. An extensive menu sets them apart from competitors and by gracing customers with kind hospitality to remember, they prove to be one of the best. (714) 371-0976