Band review: Odds & Ends
Founded in 2018 by a group of high school students from San Clemente, California, Odds & Ends is likely a rock band you’ve never heard of but should start listening to…immediately.
Reminiscent of both 80s and early 2000s rock styles, like The White Stripes—sans synthesizer, Odds & Ends currently utilizes electric guitar solos from their lead guitarist Ashton Minnich, a heavy drum beat courtesy of their drummer Indy Minnich, the occasional spoken-word feel to lyrics from lead vocalist Foster Poling, and a subtle but killer bassist Hudson Poling. There have been a few band member changes throughout the past two years but the culminating sound has resulted in music that inspires headbanging with each chord progression and guitar solo.
Their music can be found on Apple Music and Spotify at Odds & Ends but, sadly, the “Odds & Ends” Spotify page hosting their music seems to be a catch-all for music by various bands given the same moniker. It is the latest album on the page, published March 24, 2020, and titled “What Are the Odds?” that is the band’s debut full-length album. The album contains a combination of fan favorites including the bangers “What’s the Deal?” and “So Tough” (both adopted from their 2019 demo album) and “Place to Hide (Feelin’ So).
Demo album at OddsAndEndsSC.bandcamp.com / Instagram: @oddsandendssc