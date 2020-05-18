Why Banfield pet hospital sucks
Banfield pet hospitals have approximately 30 locations scattered about Orange County. Having a large, stubborn, clumsy dog has led me to several different locations of Banfield offices in my time as a dog owner. While this company offers many different levels of membership, none of them seem to cover very much. Each level offers unlimited office visits and vaccinations. I started off at a $37 a month plan, once my dog needed treatment, the $37 plan didn’t seem to cover anything he needed. They suggested I jump up to the $47 a month plan. Again, when my dog needed more treatment, nothing he needed was covered. No anesthesia is covered, no medications, no preventative measures, no ear cleaning or nail trims. Once a year a teeth cleaning is done and a blood and fecal test.
Even if you’re paying $564 a year, if I were to get my dogs ears cleaned, they suggested $50 sedative and a $430 ear cleaning, flush and topical solution. The sedative at the vet’s office was $1.07 per pill, when asked if they price match, as the pill sells for $0.10 per pill online, they declined. After the vet gave him the 1400mg (Suggested amount for humans being 50mg before bed) of sedative, they claimed it wasn’t enough to sedate him. They then wanted $200 to additionally put him under, clean and flush the ears and apply the medicine to the ear canal. With such a HUGE dosage of sedative and then additionally putting him under anesthesia is, in my opinion, WAY too much sedative to be used on a dog. That is a huge jump from 50mg of Trazodone being used for full grown adults with sleep issues and 1400mg being given to a dog who doesn’t like his ears cleaned.
This is the same hospital that prescribed by dog Cerenia for an infection. The doctor claimed he needed a $56 medication (consisting of only 6 pills) for an ANTI-INFLAMITORY. But when researching Cerenia, it is used on dogs to treat nausea and vomiting. In what way would that be an anti-inflammatory and why lie about its intended use?
Banfield has been caught for its sketchy antics in the past. Banfield sells microchipping to its customers for if their pet were to ever be lost. The scandal was that Banfield microchips ONLY show up in scanned in a Banfield office. No other vets, pounds, rescues, or hospitals have access to Banfield pet inventory, therefore eliminating the chance of returning pets to their owners. According to petproductnews.com, “Banfield is putting pets at risk of being euthanized by offering microchips only readable in their storefronts. The lawsuit filing against them points to a Virginia case I which a lost dog with a Banfield chip was euthanized at a local shelter before it’s owners could claim their pet because the scanner at the facility does not have access to Banfield information.”
Banfield has also been known to push Hills Science Prescription diets on its customers. Only available by prescription, the vets push the overpriced food on unsuspecting customers because the hospital gets a cut of the sales of the food. They told me my dog was possibly allergic to protein. They advised I try their protein-free prescription food. At $130 for a 30-pound bag, feeding a Great Dane cost about $300 every couple weeks. This diet did not help my dog at all, yet the doctor INSISTED I keep on the food for at least six months for it to “work properly”. I could not afford to keep it up after 5 months, so I switched his food to Royal Canin and overnight his issues stopped. I ran into a Banfield client and she told me that the doctors sold her on the prescription food because she was told her dog was in stage 4 liver failure. After trying the expensive food for months, she got a second opinion and another vet advised her that her dog had a urinary infection, not liver failure and the food was unnecessary.
“I was appalled to find out they would lie about his illness to sell me their food. It was cheaper to pay for the vet visit and antibiotics at another vets office than keep up with these ridiculous food prices. The cheaper option is the one that cured his UTI anyway! I’m glad I don’t have a membership here because I would cancel it today. I know I’m never coming back because these people don’t know what they’re doing.” said Camila Burnes.
Banfield offers a “cancel anytime” option for their plans. The fine print is that you can cancel anytime… but only after a year from the start date, relapsing if the plan was updated at any point, and only after you pay for “what you’ve saved” balance off in full. If you paid $100 for a service, which is normally $200 without the membership, you have to wait a year from your start date and pay the “saved” balance of $100 in order to quit their monthly membership.
All of these factors lead me to believe that Banfield pet hospitals push for unnecessary prescription foods, and over-prescribe medications to dogs, highly abusing and disregarding the suggested dosage. This is why I think Banfiled pet hospitals suck.