What’s better, streaming or theaters?

Karl Urban plays Johnny Cage in “Mortal Kombat II.” Warner Bros. Pictures
Streaming vs Theaters
Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Mortal Kombat II” was just released last week on May 8. If you were given the choice to watch a newly released film in theaters, or watch it on a streaming service, regardless of money, which would you choose? The Lariat asked around campus to get the opinion of Saddleback’s students on the matter.
Mathias Brown, mechanical engineering major
“I prefer movie theaters, just because of the quality of the sound, and kind of the atmosphere of fully experiencing the movie instead of potentially getting distracted, sitting on your phone or something.”
Sunshine Rose Van Lee, biochemistry major
“Movie theaters, because it’s a vibe. I don’t want it to start going, you know? Like people won’t be doing it as much because we all have TVs now. I think it’s a fun activity for friends, it gets you out there.”
A.J. Johnson, computer science major
“There’s a lot of good movie theaters out there that are more luxurious than traditional movie theaters, Cinepolis for example; It’s just a much nicer experience, and you could replicate something similar at home, but you could never beat that big screen with surround sound.”
Amari Horner, studio arts major
“I feel like we’ve kind of stepped away from that experience of seeing new movies in theaters for the first time with everyone else, and I think it’s a universal joy that we should get back to.”
Ben Gardner, music major
“I would rather watch on a streaming service. I don’t consider (movie theaters) as great of a social activity as others that involve more social interaction.”
Malachi Deshpande, undeclared
“I just recently saw a movie that used sound a lot. They use sound in such a way that I don’t feel like I would have the same experience if I were to watch it at home.”
Brandon Hamm, auto major
“I think movie theaters are more of a real experience. Back in the day, we used to sneak snacks in, stuff like that, just a lot of vibes that weren’t at home.”
Bonnie Petronilo, sociology major
“If I’m only doing it once, and I had the opportunity to watch it exclusively, I would rather watch it in theaters, like that’s how movie premieres are. I just think it’s a lot more fun. It’s just more about the experience.”
Nicholas Chreky, undeclared
“I have a speaker and I have a TV, but it’s not surround sound, it’s not reclining luxury seating and it’s just not the same experience. Getting to see it around a lot of people is a big thing, too. Especially if you have a fun crowd, it’s special.”
Nico Jauregui, psychology major
“When you watch a movie on the big screen, you’re with a lot of other people that also wanna see that movie, so it feels like you’re watching it with a group. There’s also no Cheetos Popcorn at my house.”
Raphaella Szymanski, general music major
“Being able to be in a movie theater with a good sound system and fully appreciating a movie and the art behind it, it’s just such a fun experience.”
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What’s better, streaming or theaters?
Karl Urban plays Johnny Cage in “Mortal Kombat II.” Warner Bros. Pictures
Streaming vs Theaters
Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Mortal Kombat II” was just released last week on May 8. If you were given the choice to watch a newly released film in theaters, or watch it on a streaming service, regardless of money, which would you choose? The Lariat asked around campus to get the opinion of Saddleback’s students on the matter.
Mathias Brown, mechanical engineering major
“I prefer movie theaters, just because of the quality of the sound, and kind of the atmosphere of fully experiencing the movie instead of potentially getting distracted, sitting on your phone or something.”
Sunshine Rose Van Lee, biochemistry major
“Movie theaters, because it’s a vibe. I don’t want it to start going, you know? Like people won’t be doing it as much because we all have TVs now. I think it’s a fun activity for friends, it gets you out there.”
A.J. Johnson, computer science major
“There’s a lot of good movie theaters out there that are more luxurious than traditional movie theaters, Cinepolis for example; It’s just a much nicer experience, and you could replicate something similar at home, but you could never beat that big screen with surround sound.”
Amari Horner, studio arts major
“I feel like we’ve kind of stepped away from that experience of seeing new movies in theaters for the first time with everyone else, and I think it’s a universal joy that we should get back to.”
Ben Gardner, music major
“I would rather watch on a streaming service. I don’t consider (movie theaters) as great of a social activity as others that involve more social interaction.”
Malachi Deshpande, undeclared
“I just recently saw a movie that used sound a lot. They use sound in such a way that I don’t feel like I would have the same experience if I were to watch it at home.”
Brandon Hamm, auto major
“I think movie theaters are more of a real experience. Back in the day, we used to sneak snacks in, stuff like that, just a lot of vibes that weren’t at home.”
Bonnie Petronilo, sociology major
“If I’m only doing it once, and I had the opportunity to watch it exclusively, I would rather watch it in theaters, like that’s how movie premieres are. I just think it’s a lot more fun. It’s just more about the experience.”
Nicholas Chreky, undeclared
“I have a speaker and I have a TV, but it’s not surround sound, it’s not reclining luxury seating and it’s just not the same experience. Getting to see it around a lot of people is a big thing, too. Especially if you have a fun crowd, it’s special.”
Nico Jauregui, psychology major
“When you watch a movie on the big screen, you’re with a lot of other people that also wanna see that movie, so it feels like you’re watching it with a group. There’s also no Cheetos Popcorn at my house.”
Raphaella Szymanski, general music major
“Being able to be in a movie theater with a good sound system and fully appreciating a movie and the art behind it, it’s just such a fun experience.”
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