‘They Will Kill You’ lives, dies and repeats in gore but falls short in everything else
With its endless action and humor, the movies will have you on the edge of your seat, to leave
“They Will Kill You” is nothing short of gory deaths. And it lives up to its title, they will kill you.
Or at least try, again and again.
The film is entertaining enough to watch one time around, unless of course the second time it’s free. While the movie is a blend of horror, action and dark humor, it struggles with performances that feel forced.
The film follows Asia Reaves (Zazie Beetz), a woman haunted by her past looking to make things right with her sister, who takes up a job at the Virgil Hotel.
As Asia searches for her sister Maria (Myha’la), she embarks on the fight of her life, even more than at the jail, where she was taught how to throw a punch.
While the opening scene is set in the rain, the film helps suggest abuse as we learn that the two sisters are trying to flee from their father. With Asia shooting him, it helps point her in the light of being a protector and survivor by telling their father that he will “never touch her again.”
This intensity is carried into the present timeline that is again, set in the rain, which helps to show the darkness the hotel hides as she arrives at it.
We meet Lilith (Patricia Arquette), the hotel manager or more like den mother, who shows Asia around, with bolts locking the door only adding more eeriness and no sense of way out. The hotel which also looks outdated as the wardrobes does not make it any better.
At this time, we see the other housekeepers, some of which are gathered around a table. Talk about Jesus’ last supper right?
Danger is quick to make an appearance as Asia sleeps. First night at the hotel and she is attacked by nonetheless, a man.
One who can’t hold it in their pants either.
From here on, the film’s strongest aspect is its action. The fight sequences include repeated stabbings and over the top killings that feel reminiscent of movies such as Fast and the Furious where one thinks to themselves, this could never happen surely?
Paired with fast paced music which helps raise the tension, each fight feels absurd as we learn that the guests of the hotel are nonetheless, immortal.
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