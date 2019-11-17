The unsung California music county
Orange County deserves respect for its mark on Californian music.
When thinking of music capitals, the typical person might think Los Angeles being repped by the alternative rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers or the voice of the streets and introduction to gangster rap in NWA. Others may think Northern and go with Tupac and his Bay area love and Scott Mckenzie with his suggestion to wear flowers in your hair when visiting San Francisco. While those to counties represent the Northern California and Southern California music, Orange County sits in the shadows with their rebellion taste in music as the third wheel of the California music capital tricycle.
Social Distortion
Members: Mike Ness, Jonny Wickersham, Brent Harding, David Hidalgo Jr.
From: Fullerton, CA
The first band is a worldwide famous rock band from the 80s and 90s, but not knowing they are from OC or even that they are responsible for bu time hits is the story of their lives. Reaching for the sky, they worked like they were on the ball and chain creating nine albums, and if you think you haven’t heard of them, take a listen to their 1990 album “Social Distortion,” and you will be saying “I was wrong.”
No Doubt
Members: Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young
From: Anaheim, CA
Don’t speak. Of course, you have heard of this 90s and 00s band led by just a girl from the OC. Most people think Gwen and the rest of her group are LA-based, but through the spiderwebs and underneath it all, the band originated in Anaheim, just south of LA.
Adolescents
Members: Steve Soto, Frank Agnew, John O’Donovan, Jeff Chaney
From: Fullerton, CA
A lesser-known band, but Steve, Frank, John, and Jeff stood at the forefront of hardcore punk rock, making it enjoyable to listeners who don’t necessarily enjoy the angry and wild type tunes. They were made famous by having fans yell about a single-celled animal that was featured in the popular video game “GTA V.” Kids of the black hole who hate children and have their eye on an LA girl call the OC their home.
Sublime
Members: Bradley Nowell, Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh
From: Long Beach, CA
Taking in that southern California life, they jam out to the unpopular reggae rock with their ever famous song “Santeria.” What they got is the opposite of the wrong way while they smoke two joints living it up in the underappreciated music town in OC.
The Offspring
Members: Bryan Holland, Todd Morse, Kevin Wasserman, Pete Parada
From: Garden Grove, CA
Easily the most famous band from OC, The Offspring calls Orange County home and have everyone dancing. Pretty fly for some white guys telling kids, who aren’t alright, they’re going to go far with the self-esteem to answer the question of why they don’t get a job.
Honorable Mentions: Righteous Brothers (Santa Ana), Avenged Sevenfold (Huntington Beach), Tim Buckley (Anaheim).